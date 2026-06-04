Entries Open for the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards 2027

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has opened entries for the International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2027, inviting ornamental producers from around the world to showcase excellence in horticultural production.

Established in 2009 with the support of Founding Partner FloraCulture International, the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards are recognized as the highest international accolade for ornamental production businesses. The Awards celebrate excellence in ornamental horticultural production, recognizing innovation, sustainability, business performance, and leadership across the global industry.

Growers may enter one of three categories:

• Finished Plants & Trees

• Young Plants

• Cut Flowers & Bulbs



Entrants may also choose to be considered for the Sustainability Award, which recognises outstanding leadership and achievement in sustainable horticultural practice.

From among the category winners, one outstanding company will be selected as the AIPH International Grower of the Year 2027 and presented with the prestigious Gold Rose, widely regarded as the industry’s most coveted award.

Since the Awards were established, finalists from around the world have been recognised for their achievements, representing some of the most innovative and successful ornamental production businesses in the industry. Previous winners have demonstrated excellence in areas including sustainable production, technological innovation, people development, market leadership, and environmental stewardship.

Most recently, Hillier Nurseries Ltd (United Kingdom) was crowned AIPH International Grower of the Year 2026 and awarded the Gold Rose. Founded in 1864, Hillier Nurseries impressed the international jury with its commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability, and long-term investment in people and production.

Reflecting on the value of participating in the Awards, Adam Dunnett, Production & Amenity Director at Hillier Nurseries, said:

“The International Grower of the Year Awards felt like the right platform to pause and reflect on how our business has evolved. While our heritage is an important part of who we are, it allowed us to demonstrate how we are continuing to adapt, combining tradition with innovation, and growth with responsibility.”

Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General of AIPH, said:

“The Awards provide an opportunity for businesses to benchmark themselves against the very best internationally, gain valuable recognition, and share their achievements with a global audience. We encourage growers from across the sector to consider entering and showcasing the outstanding work taking place within their businesses.”

Entries for the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards 2027 are now open and will close on Sunday 9 August 2026.

Following submission, entries will be assessed by an international panel of industry experts against five key criteria:

• Economic performance

• Innovation

• Market orientation

• Environmental standards

• Human resource policy



To find out more and submit an entry, visit the AIPH website: https://aiph.org/events/igoty/

For queries relating to entries, please contact: events@aiph.org

Finalists and winners benefit from international promotion through AIPH, FloraCulture International, and supporting media partners, helping to raise the profile of their businesses across the global horticulture industry.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.

www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI); the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.