New York, NY – The New York Jets and Parmigiano Reggiano claimed the Best Brand Partnership prize at this year’s Hashtag Sports Awards. The two launched a multi‑year partnership in 2025, marking the cheese consortium’s first‑ever sponsorship with a U.S. professional sports team. The collaboration has brought authentic culinary integrations, fan‑focused activations, and a comprehensive marketing plan to introduce Parmigiano Reggiano to American football fans in an engaging and memorable way.

The Jets–Parmigiano Reggiano partnership was created to meet a dual set of objectives: elevate the Jets gameday culinary experience and introduce Parmigiano Reggiano to mainstream American sports culture at scale. For Parmigiano Reggiano, the U.S. represents its largest foreign market, accounting for 22.5% of exports and more than 16,000 tons annually. The brand sought a breakthrough platform capable of increasing cultural relevance, educating consumers on the difference between authentic PDO cheese and domestic imitators, and expanding everyday usage beyond fine dining. By aligning with the NFL and the cultural ritual of football, Parmigiano Reggiano aimed to establish itself as an accessible, high‑quality staple within American households.

For the Jets, the objective centered on enhancing fan experience with world‑class international cuisine and reinforcing the team’s identity as a globally minded franchise that embraces innovative partnerships. Through stadium integrations, culinary activations, and dynamic fan‑facing content, the collaboration sought to offer fans memorable touchpoints that blended tradition, entertainment, and elevated food offerings.

Collectively, the partnership was designed to create a culturally resonant, multi‑sensory experience that authentically connects two iconic brands while driving tangible brand growth, awareness, and engagement for Parmigiano Reggiano in the United States. It is meant to meet the modern sports fan where they are—immersed in culture, food, entertainment, and digital engagement. Recognizing that today’s fans seek more than traditional sponsorship signage, the Jets and Parmigiano Reggiano developed a multi‑layered approach that blended authentic culinary experiences with vibrant in‑stadium entertainment and integrated marketing.

At MetLife Stadium, fans encounter Parmigiano Reggiano through elevated food offerings that transform club spaces such as the Commissioner’s Club, Green Room, and Coaches Club into premium culinary destinations. Cheese‑forward pasta stations, antipasto bars, and cheese‑wheel presentations delivered a tactile, sensory activation aligned with fans’ growing expectations for high‑quality food experiences. Throughout the stadium bowl, playful videoboard features—such as the Say Cheese Cam and Cheesy Dance Cam—introduced a lighthearted, shareable component designed for social amplification.

Beyond gameday, the Jets built a targeted marketing plan including digital content, influencer collaborations, and out‑of‑home media in the New York metropolitan area. This ensured the partnership extended beyond stadium walls, meeting consumers across both lifestyle and culinary touchpoints. Overall, the collaboration leaned into food as a universal connector, using the power of football to introduce a global culinary icon to American fans.