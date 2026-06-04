Tellus Products, Llc Expands Tellus Elite Packaging Line for Retail Deli and Packaged Meal Applications

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Tellus Products, LLC expands its Tellus® Elite line of fiber-based packaging created for grab-and-go cold cases, hot pre-packaged meals and sides, and frozen meal applications. Developed for retail delis, commissaries and packaged meal manufacturers, the expanded line includes new bowl and tray formats with wider rims to support film sealing and a variety of closure systems.

“Prepared foods continue to grow across retail deli and grab-and-go offerings, increasing the need for packaging that can move from cold storage to reheating while maintaining product integrity,” said Becky Serafini, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. “Tellus Elite was designed to support those evolving merchandising and meal applications.”

Tellus® Elite performs across a range of conditions, from refrigerated and frozen storage to reheating in microwaves and ovens. A specialized surface coating provides resistance to oil and grease, reducing leaks in moisture-heavy foods.

The Tellus® Elite line includes a 26-ounce bowl and 2-compartment tray. Available for order today, these new formats feature a wider rim for compatibility with flexible and domed lidding systems, as well as most clear membranes used in packaged meal applications. A 15-ounce bowl and single-compartment tray will be available soon for additional portion sizes and meal formats.

Manufactured in the USA with globally sourced plant fibers, Tellus® products support performance and supply chain reliability. The line also offers custom packaging capabilities and contains no added PFAS.

For more information or to request samples of these new Tellus® products, visit TellusProducts.com or stop by booth 3042 at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show.

About Tellus Products, LLC

Tellus Products is an innovative packaging company that makes sustainable tableware and foodservice products, including plates, bowls, and take-out containers from plant fiber. Tellus® products contain no added PFAS chemicals. Based in Belle Glade, Florida, Tellus is on a mission to promote environmentally responsible dining choices by providing durable, alternatives to plastic. Tellus Products is owned by American Sugar Refining, Inc. and is part of ASR Group®. Learn more at www.tellusproducts.com.