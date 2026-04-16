Creminelli Expands 2-Ounce Sliced Salami Line with 5 New Flavors

Creminelli Fine Meats has launched a five-item expansion of its 2-ounce sliced salami line, bringing new and globally-inspired flavors to the convenient grab-and-go, ready-to-eat format. The move reflects growing consumer demand for premium, flavor-forward and unique charcuterie options in convenient portion sizes and formats.

The new additions span a range of flavor profiles from Espelette, a French Basque-inspired pepper variety, to a non-traditional Wild Boar salami option. Each product is made with humanely raised pork without antibiotics and added hormones, and only clean ingredients with no added nitrates or nitrites. The most important ingredients? Meat, salt and time.

The five new 2-ounce sliced salami flavors are:

Espelette Salami: Crafted with Espelette pepper from the French Basque region, this salami delivers warm, smoky heat with a subtle sweetness.

Crafted with Espelette pepper from the French Basque region, this salami delivers warm, smoky heat with a subtle sweetness. Black Truffle Salami: A 2-ounce debut for one of Creminelli’s most celebrated artisanal flavors, made with authentic black summer truffles for a deep, aromatic finish.

A 2-ounce debut for one of Creminelli’s most celebrated artisanal flavors, made with authentic black summer truffles for a deep, aromatic finish. Genoa Salami: A classic brought to the 2-ounce format, seasoned with garlic, black pepper, and a hint of wine. Slow-cured for a smooth, savory finish.

A classic brought to the 2-ounce format, seasoned with garlic, black pepper, and a hint of wine. Slow-cured for a smooth, savory finish. Barolo Salami: Sourced from founder Cristiano Creminelli’s family recipe, Northern Italy’s renowned Barolo wine is a key ingredient to the deep flavor of this salami. A Good Food Award Gold winner, it is now available for the first time in the 2-ounce convenient format.

Sourced from founder Cristiano Creminelli’s family recipe, Northern Italy’s renowned Barolo wine is a key ingredient to the deep flavor of this salami. A Good Food Award Gold winner, it is now available for the first time in the 2-ounce convenient format. Wild Boar Salami: This unique salami is made with wild boar sourced from Texas, blended with pork for a balanced, subtly gamey flavor.

All five SKUs include 2-ounces of thin, ready-to-eat slices and come in a case of 12 trays. To learn more, contact John Brock at john.brock@charcuterie.com