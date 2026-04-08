Stout Student, Professor Design Custom Packaging for Madison Charcuterie Business

The science of packaging is a college major that many don’t know exists.

Fewer than 15 colleges and universities in the U.S. offer a degree in packaging. The University of Wisconsin-Stout is one of them.

The school offers the only packaging degree in Wisconsin, and it’s getting noticed for its innovation after recent partnerships with local and national companies.

Therese Merkel launched her small business called Tricky Foods six years ago. She makes specialized charcuterie boards featuring local products. Tricky Foods is based in Madison.

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