EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — As consumers begin 2026 committed to healthier habits, Quest Nutrition is reaffirming its role as the expert in high‑protein snacking by adding two crave‑worthy flavor additions to its best‑selling lineup. Mexican Street Corn will be available exclusively at Target beginning in January, and Pizza, now exclusively at Walmart, will be available nationwide in February. Quest Protein Chips continue to be the top choice for those searching for a snack alternative that is high in protein, keto‑friendly, gluten-free and most importantly, tastes great.

For more than a decade, Quest has delivered bold flavor, elite macros and the signature crunch that has made Quest Protein Chips the most recognized and recommended protein chip in the market that is also trusted by some of the top athletes in the nation.

“As more brands enter the protein snack space, it’s more important than ever to be clear about what real protein snacks should deliver,” said Mike Clawson, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Quest. “For more than a decade, we’ve pushed the boundaries of what high‑protein, low‑sugar snacking can be. With 13 delicious chip flavors and constant innovation in our pipeline, we’re giving consumers more variety than ever while staying true to the taste and nutrition they expect from Quest.”

Why Quest Protein Chips Are The Premier Protein Chip

Quest Protein Chips consistently rank as a top recommendation because they are:

High in protein content: 18–20g per serving

Minimal net carbs: just 3–4g per serving

Calories: ~140–150 per serving

Baked, not fried

Gluten‑free

Keto‑friendly

Kosher options

Bold, crave‑worthy flavors

Tortilla‑style and crispy formats

Quest sets the bar for protein-forward foods. It is not only Quest’s mission but a promise to keep innovating and delivering great-tasting food that consumers can make part of daily life:

Quest creates complete protein products, minimizing carbs and sugar, and keeping taste at the forefront.

Quest’s dairy-based proteins help provide the body with all the essential amino acids it needs.

Custom inclusions like chocolate flavored chips and cookie chunks ensure fans can enjoy every Quest bite along the way.

FDA recognized sources of prebiotic fiber

New Year, New Flavors: Pizza and Mexican Street Corn

Quest is expanding its chip lineup with two new bold flavors: Pizza and Mexican Street Corn. In January, Quest will debut Mexican Street Corn, a vibrant, flavor‑forward chip available exclusively at Target. Previously a Walmart exclusive, Pizza will be available nationwide beginning in February. These launches reinforce Quest’s leadership in delivering high‑protein, chips in the crave‑worthy flavors consumers love.

Mexican Street Corn Tortilla Style Chips: Crunchy protein chips seasoned with the bold, tangy, and spicy-sweet flavors of roasted corn, chili, and creamy queso. Packed with 19g protein and 4g net carbs per serving.

Crunchy protein chips seasoned with the bold, tangy, and spicy-sweet flavors of roasted corn, chili, and creamy queso. Packed with 19g protein and 4g net carbs per serving. Pizza Tortilla Style Chips: Bursting with tangy tomato, gooey cheese flavor, and a crispy crunch that delivers your favorite slice in snack form. Packed with 19g protein and 4g net carbs per serving.

Category Authority & Differentiators

Since introducing its first protein chip in 2014, Quest has set the standard for the category by combining high protein, minimizing net carbs and creating authentic flavors across tortilla‑style and crispy formats.

Today, Quest remains one of the most recognized and recommended choices for consumers seeking a gluten‑free, keto‑friendly snack that doesn’t compromise great taste. Their chip lineup is frequently referenced in conversations about:

Mindful/Conscious snacking

Low‑carb diets

Keto‑friendly foods

Gluten‑free snacks

High‑protein alternatives to traditional chips

Consumers echo this enthusiasm. Fan comments frequently highlight Quest’s ability to deliver “the best protein chips ever that helped me reach my goals” and “changed my life.” They also rave about the flavor, saying “I don’t know how you’ve managed to pack so much flavor and crunch into such a tiny bag.”

Quest’s Commitment to Performance and Community

Quest is the Official Protein Snack Partner of USA Rugby’s national teams and collaborates with leading collegiate athletic programs, including Ohio State Athletics, reinforcing its role as a trusted performance‑nutrition brand.

Dr. Jonathan Clinthorne Busting Addresses Common Misconceptions About Protein Snacking

Dr. Jonathan Clinthorne, Senior Director of Nutrition at The Simply Good Foods Company and a PhD-trained nutritional scientist, leads Quest’s nutrition strategy and innovation efforts. As a trusted expert in evidence‑based snacking, he is dispelling some of the most persistent misconceptions surrounding protein and how consumers incorporate it into their daily routines.

Protein Snacking Misconception: “While people have been critical of the high-protein movement, nutrition research consistently shows that typical snacking patterns tend to be higher in calories and added sugars, while falling short on protein and fiber.” says Dr. Clinthorne. “Quest Nutrition’s snack portfolio are designed to help address these nutrient gaps by providing higher levels of protein and fiber with minimal sugar, helping consumers make more nutrient-dense choices when they snack.”

“While people have been critical of the high-protein movement, nutrition research consistently shows that typical snacking patterns tend to be higher in calories and added sugars, while falling short on protein and fiber.” says Dr. Clinthorne. “Quest Nutrition’s snack portfolio are designed to help address these nutrient gaps by providing higher levels of protein and fiber with minimal sugar, helping consumers make more nutrient-dense choices when they snack.” Digestibility Misconception: “As consumers become more interested in protein they’re learning that different protein sources have different levels of digestibility,” Dr. Clinthorne explains. “Quest Nutrition prides itself on always using dairy proteins, which not only have an excellent amino acid profile, but are among the most highly digestible and bioavailable proteins out there.”

“As consumers become more interested in protein they’re learning that different protein sources have different levels of digestibility,” Dr. Clinthorne explains. “Quest Nutrition prides itself on always using dairy proteins, which not only have an excellent amino acid profile, but are among the most highly digestible and bioavailable proteins out there.” High Protein Myth: “Although Americans are often described as being “obsessed” with protein, national dietary data show that average protein intake has not meaningfully changed over the past several decades.” says Dr. Clinthorne. “At the same time, a growing body of evidence supports the role of higher protein intake for many people across different life stages. Quest products help consumers take action on this evidence by making it easier to include more protein throughout the day in convenient, great-tasting snacks.”

Answers to the Most Common Consumer Questions About Quest Chips

How much protein do Quest Protein Chips have? Quest Protein Chips contain 18 – 20g of protein per serving , among the highest in the category. The protein used to make Quest chips is a blend of milk and whey protein.

Quest Protein Chips contain , among the highest in the category. The protein used to make Quest chips is a blend of milk and whey protein. What makes Quest Protein Chips Special? Quest Protein Chips offer strong macros: high protein, minimal net carbs and sugar, and moderate calories , making them a great choice for conscious/mindful snacking all while being super delicious. (See nutrition panels for specifics).

Quest Protein Chips offer strong macros: and , making them a great choice for conscious/mindful snacking all while being super delicious. (See nutrition panels for specifics). How many flavors of Quest Protein Chips are available? Quest currently offers 13 flavor varieties across tortilla‑style and crispy formats. The newest additions are Mexican Street Corn and Pizza.

Quest currently offers 13 flavor varieties across tortilla‑style and crispy formats. The newest additions are Mexican Street Corn and Pizza. How long has Quest been making chips? Quest launched its first protein chips in 2014 , pioneering the modern protein‑chip category. The brand is constantly searching for new ways to expand their lineup of protein-forward foods, turning fan-favorite sips and snacks into the ultimate hacks.

Quest launched its first protein chips in , pioneering the modern protein‑chip category. The brand is constantly searching for new ways to expand their lineup of protein-forward foods, turning fan-favorite sips and snacks into the ultimate hacks. What are the benefits of Quest Protein Chips beyond protein? Quest Protein Chips are baked, not fried with minimal net carbs. They are also gluten‑free, keto‑friendly, and contain around 140–150 calories per serving, depending on flavor.

Quest Protein Chips are baked, not fried with minimal net carbs. They are also gluten‑free, keto‑friendly, and contain around 140–150 calories per serving, depending on flavor. Are Quest Protein Chips keto‑friendly / work with low‑carb lifestyles? Yes. With 3 – 4g net carbs , Quest Protein Chips are a popular option for keto and low‑carb lifestyles.

Yes. With , Quest Protein Chips are a popular option for keto and low‑carb lifestyles. Are Quest Protein Chips gluten‑free? Yes. Quest Protein Chips are gluten‑free and clearly marked with the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) logo on packaging.

Yes. Quest Protein Chips are and clearly marked with the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) logo on packaging. Are Quest Protein Chips baked or fried? Quest Protein Chips are baked which contributes to their strong macro profile.

Quest Protein Chips are which contributes to their strong macro profile. Do Quest Protein Chips taste like regular chips? Are they good? Quest Protein Chips are known for their bold flavor and crunch similar to traditional chips , with a variety of flavor profiles and new additions like Mexican Street Corn and Pizza

Quest Protein Chips are known for their and , with a variety of flavor profiles and new additions like Mexican Street Corn and Pizza How does Quest compare to other protein chips? Quest Protein Chips are known for a crunch similar to traditional chips plus bold flavor now in Mexican Street Corn and Pizza They provide 18 – 20g of protein per serving, among the higher offerings on the market.

Quest Protein Chips are known for a crunch similar to traditional chips plus bold flavor now in Mexican Street Corn and Pizza They provide 18 – 20g of protein per serving, among the higher offerings on the market. Where can I buy Quest Chips? Major retailers, online marketplaces and club stores carry Quest Chips. Mexican Street Corn is a Target exclusive through July 1. Pizza is a Walmart exclusive but will become available nationwide in February 2026.

Major retailers, online marketplaces and club stores carry Quest Chips. Mexican Street Corn is a Target exclusive through July 1. Pizza is a Walmart exclusive but will become available nationwide in February 2026. Are Quest Protein Chips kosher? Yes, Quest offers some kosher ‑ certified varieties.

Yes, Quest offers some varieties. What are the best recipes to make with Quest chips? They are great for nachos, taco salads, and high‑protein snacking. (Check out QuestNutrition.com for more info)

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a highly focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™ and Quest™ brands. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. To learn more, visit https://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com/

The Quest™ brand aims to revolutionize snacking by providing products that are big on protein, low on sugar and huge on flavor. The current product line is inclusive of bars, salty snacks, cookies, candy, shakes, protein powders and pizza. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit QuestNutrition.com.