Perdue Farms Awards $124,000 in Hunger Relief Grants to Expand Access to Food Across Maryland and Delaware 

Salisbury, Md. — As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening food security in its communities, Perdue Farms has delivered grants totaling $124,000 to four nonprofit partners in Maryland and Delaware that work to address food insecurity and poverty.

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving partner of Perdue Farms, funded the grants. The funding supports the company’s Fill the Food Gap initiative, a key component of its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

The grants support programs ranging from mobile food distribution and school-based food access initiatives to summer meal programs and family support services. Grant recipients include:

Maryland Food Bank : A $69,000 grant supports the food bank’s Mobile Market program, which transports food to insecure neighbors in underserved communities across the Eastern Shore region. It also supports the school pantry program that partners with schools with high free and reduced-price meal rates to provide kids and their families and the surrounding communities with access to nutritious food.

A $69,000 grant supports the food bank’s Mobile Market program, which transports food to insecure neighbors in underserved communities across the Eastern Shore region. It also supports the school pantry program that partners with schools with high free and reduced-price meal rates to provide kids and their families and the surrounding communities with access to nutritious food. Food Bank of Delaware : A $35,000 grant helps support the school backpack program that provides food year-round to children in need for weekends and holidays when school is not in session,and federal school meal programs are not available.

A $35,000 grant helps support the school backpack program that provides food year-round to children in need for weekends and holidays when school is not in session,and federal school meal programs are not available. 50K Souls : This Salisbury, Md.-based outreach ministry will use its $10,000 grant to cover the cost of food for its mobile distribution program as well as hot meals during the summer for at-risk children.

This Salisbury, Md.-based outreach ministry will use its $10,000 grant to cover the cost of food for its mobile distribution program as well as hot meals during the summer for at-risk children. Epoch Dream Center: A $10,000 grant will help fund afterschool transportation and hot family-style meals for this Hebron, Md., nonprofit, which supports under-resourced K-12 students with academic tutoring, one-on-one adult mentorship, and social-emotional wellness.

Together, these organizations help ensure children, families and individuals have greater access to nutritious food while providing resources that strengthen long-term community well-being throughout Maryland and Delaware.

“This year, two million people in Maryland may face food insecurity—lacking the regular access to nutritious food that every person deserves,” said Elise Krikau, chief philanthropy officer of the Maryland Food Bank. “The longstanding support from the Perdue Foundation means more families and children across the state have the food they need to build healthy futures and thrive.”

“In communities across Maryland and Delaware, our partners are meeting people where they are and helping ensure families have reliable access to nutritious food,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “Through our Fill the Food Gap initiative, we’re proud to support programs that not only address immediate needs but also help build strong, healthier communities over the long term.”

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. The Foundation provides grants in communities where Perdue associates live and work, supporting initiatives that strengthen families and improve quality of life.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils.