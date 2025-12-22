Martelli Bros. to Showcase Innovative Italian Cured Meats at the Winter Fancy Food Show

Martelli Bros., in collaboration with its U.S. partner The Food Solution, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show, where the company will present three innovative Italian cured meat products.

Renowned for its heritage of quality and craftsmanship, Martelli Bros. continues to push the boundaries of Italian charcuterie by combining tradition, premium raw materials, and modern culinary innovation. At the Winter Fancy Food Show, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the following products:

Cooked Ham with Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cream – the first and only cooked ham authorized by the Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium, featuring a slow, artisanal cooking process and enriched with Parmigiano Reggiano PDO.

Roasted Pork Loin Porchetta – a refined take on classic Italian porchetta, made with carefully selected pork loin wrapped in extra-lean pancetta and slow-roasted with a delicate blend of spices.

Mortadella with Parmigiano Reggiano PDO – a unique variation of traditional mortadella, enhanced with flakes of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO for a balanced and indulgent flavor profile.

All three products reflect Martelli Bros.’ commitment to clean-label ingredients, artisanal production methods, and versatility across gourmet retail and foodservice applications.

“The Winter Fancy Food Show represents a key opportunity to highlight how Italian culinary heritage can evolve without compromising authenticity,” said Nicola Martelli, President of Martelli Bros. “Together with The Food Solution, we are excited to present products that meet today’s demand for premium, chef-driven, Italian specialties.”

About Martelli Bros.

Founded in 1959 in the heart of Italy’s cured meat tradition, Martelli Bros. is a family-owned company known for its rigorous quality standards, slow cooking processes, and dedication to authentic Italian flavors.

About The Food Solution

The Food Solution is the exclusive U.S. partner of Martelli Bros., supporting sales, marketing, and strategic development across the American market.