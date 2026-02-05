Land O’Frost Turns Family Values into Forward Progress in 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Munster, IN – Land O’Frost, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned leader and one of the nation’s best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats, and producer of specialty protein products, released its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report reflects the company’s progress and key accomplishments in food safety, sustainability, and community impact.

“For over 80 years, our family-owned business has been guided by a commitment to quality, innovation, and care for those we serve,” said David Van Eekeren, President and CEO of Land O’Frost. “This report highlights how Land O’Frost, together with our extended family of consumers, customers, and suppliers, is delivering on that promise. From optimizing our fleet and surpassing our emissions reduction goals to expanding access to healthy food for families nationwide, we honor our purpose: to make every day more fulfilling than the last.”

Key Highlights from the Report Include:

Food Safety Excellence: Achieved “Excellent” ratings from Safe Quality Food (SQF) across all three manufacturing facilities — Lansing, IL; Madisonville, KY; and Searcy, AR — as well as expanded employee training programs and participated in industry-leading workshops and conferences with organizations like the Meat Institute and International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) to ensure the highest standards in protecting consumers and communities.

Achieved “Excellent” ratings from Safe Quality Food (SQF) across all three manufacturing facilities — Lansing, IL; Madisonville, KY; and Searcy, AR — as well as expanded employee training programs and participated in industry-leading workshops and conferences with organizations like the Meat Institute and International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) to ensure the highest standards in protecting consumers and communities. Sustainability Leadership: Surpassed goal ahead of schedule to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 5%, establishing 2025 as a new baseline for year-over-year reporting and setting a 2030 goal to reduce emissions an additional 3%. Key initiatives included energy-efficiency upgrades, fleet innovations such as electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs), and enhanced reporting on Scope 3 emissions.

Surpassed goal ahead of schedule to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 5%, establishing 2025 as a new baseline for year-over-year reporting and setting a 2030 goal to reduce emissions an additional 3%. Key initiatives included energy-efficiency upgrades, fleet innovations such as electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs), and enhanced reporting on Scope 3 emissions. Community Impact: Donated over $2 million to Breakthrough T1D to date, grew the Youth Sports program to support 140 leagues, 6,512 teams, and 65,000 players in 19 cities, and added 20 Community Outreach Program sponsorships to increase access to healthy food.

To learn more about the values, teamwork, and continuous improvement behind Land O’Frost’s great-tasting lunch meats serving millions of consumers nationwide, read the full CSR report here: https://issuu.com/landofrost/docs/2025_land_o_frost_corporate_social_responsibility_.

About Land O’Frost

Founded in 1941, Land O’Frost is a leading manufacturer of packaged meats. The company is the largest family-owned brand of packaged deli meat in the U.S. Its leading brands include Land O’Frost Premium®, Wellshire®, and Bistro Favorites™. Land O’Frost products are available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and natural food markets nationwide. Headquartered in Munster, IN, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in Lansing, IL, Madisonville, KY, and Searcy, AR. Learn more about Land O’Frost’s focus on quality and sustainability in their 2025 CSR report. For more information, please visit www.landofrost.com.