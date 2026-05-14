Introducing Burt’s Bees and Grillo’s Pickles Lip Balm

This month, Burt’s Bees and Grillo’s Pickles are teaming up for an unexpected, buzzworthy collaboration that brings pickle-inspired freshness to hydrating lip balm. Launching as an in-store exclusive at Walmart, the limited-edition Fresh Cucumber Dill lip balm taps into one of today’s most surprising consumer cravings: the cultural obsession with all things pickle.

Why it Matters

Flavor trends don’t stay in the kitchen anymore. Today’s consumers are embracing bold, nostalgic, and even playful sensory experiences across categories—from food and beverage to beauty and self-care. The rise of pickle-flavored snacks, drinks, and even cocktails signals a broader appetite for tangy, sour profiles that feel both indulgent and refreshing.



For brands, that creates an opportunity to meet consumers where culture is already headed and brings familiar, craveable cues into new and unexpected spaces. Burt’s Bees, known for its nature-inspired ingredients, is uniquely positioned to translate that trend into a sensorial personal-care experience that feels both fun and grounded in freshness.

To learn more about the partnership, please visit The Clorox Company.