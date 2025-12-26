Eating High-Fat Cheese and Cream May be Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

Eating more high-fat cheese and high-fat cream may be linked to a lower risk of developing dementia, according to a new study published on December 17, 2025, in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. This study does not prove that eating high-fat cheese and high-fat cream lowers the risk of dementia, it only shows an association.

High-fat cheeses contain more than 20% fat and include varieties such as cheddar, Brie and Gouda. High-fat creams typically contain 30-40% fat and include whipping cream, double cream and clotted cream. These are commonly labeled as “full-fat” or “regular” versions in stores.

“For decades, the debate over high-fat versus low-fat diets has shaped health advice, sometimes even categorizing cheese as an unhealthy food to limit. Our study found that some high-fat dairy products may actually lower the risk of dementia, challenging some long-held assumptions about fat and brain health.” -Emily Sonestedt, PhD, Lund University, Sweden

