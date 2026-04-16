Cactus Foods Launches in 320+ Kroger Locations Nationwide, Expanding Retail Footprint and Bringing Bold, Better-for-You Snacking to More Consumers

Now available nationally across Kroger banners, including Ralphs, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, and Kroger stores nationwide

PASADENA, CA — Cactus Foods, the brand behind Cactus Crunch tortilla chips made with nopal cactus, announced its expansion into more than 320 Kroger locations nationwide. The rollout spans multiple Kroger banners, including Ralphs, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, and Kroger stores, marking a significant step in the company’s retail growth.

The launch is part of Kroger’s Innovation Program, where Cactus Crunch is featured in a Natural & Organic endcap alongside a curated group of emerging brands.

“This expansion represents a meaningful step in growing our retail presence and introducing more consumers to a new take on a familiar snack,” said Diana Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Cactus Foods. “By incorporating cactus as our star ingredient, we’re bringing a different perspective to the tortilla chip aisle while staying rooted in bold flavor and everyday eating.”

Since its launch in 2024, Cactus Crunch has gained early traction, including recognition from EatingWell as a “Best Dipper” chip and selection as one of RangeMe’s Top Food & Beverage Brands. The expansion into Kroger reflects continued growth across both natural and conventional retail channels.

The rollout is supported by KEHE, a leading natural and organic distributor, which has partnered with Cactus Foods to expand distribution and scale its retail presence.

Cactus Crunch is made using nopal, also known as prickly pear cactus, a widely used ingredient in traditional Mexican cuisine, combined with corn, spinach, and flaxseed. The chips are gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, and designed to deliver a balanced texture and flavor suited for both dipping and snacking.

With placement in high-visibility Natural & Organic endcaps, the brand is positioned to drive trial among Kroger shoppers seeking alternative snack options.

Cactus Crunch is now available at participating Kroger locations nationwide.

About Cactus Foods

Cactus Foods is a modern snack company focused on creating bold, better-for-you products that don’t compromise on flavor. Its flagship product, Cactus Crunch tortilla chips, delivers a uniquely satisfying crunch with high-quality ingredients designed for today’s conscious consumer.

For more information, visit Cactus-Foods.com and follow Cactus Foods on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

