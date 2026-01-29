Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Placed on National Register of Historic Places

A beloved Dodge County business is getting more recognition for its longevity. Widmer’s Cheese Cellars in Theresa is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

John Widmer opened the cheese factory in 1922. It’s now under its fourth generation of family ownership. Widmer’s Cheese Cellars is one of—if not the last—functioning example of a small, family owned and operated cheese factory in Dodge County which, after 1900, was a center of the industry in the state.

Widmer’s Cheese Cellars has produced its flagship Brick cheese, which originated in Dodge County, using the same bricks in the same location since its establishment. Each generation of the family has lived in the apartment above the factory.

