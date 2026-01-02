Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow – A New Milk Is Born; Remilk and Gad Dairies Launch “The New Milk” – Milk Without Cows

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remilk, a global leader in the development and production of real dairy products made without cows, and Gad Dairies, a household name and one of Israel’s leading dairy brands, announced today (Monday) the launch of “The New Milk” – a revolutionary creation that delivers the perfect combination of rich, authentic taste and exceptional nutritional value. The product is now being rolled out in cafés and restaurants across Israel and will reach major retail chains in January 2026, with additional products to follow in the coming months.

The launch of The New Milk in Israel enables consumers to taste and enjoy for the first time a pioneering new category that represents a global revolution in the dairy industry. The New Milk is made from real milk proteins produced through a unique fermentation process with no animals involved. It is identical in taste and texture to cow’s milk and rich in nutritional value. It will soon be available in leading cafés and restaurants and, in January 2026, will expand to major supermarket chains. Additional products in the series will be launched in the coming months.

As part of the launch, three products are being introduced: a Barista Milk for the food service market, now rolling out in cafés, restaurants, and hotels; and, next month, two additional products for the retail market – everyday milk and a vanilla-flavored milk for an indulgent twist.

Remilk’s protein is identical to the protein produced by cows but made without using a single animal cell. The protein has been approved by the U.S. FDA and Israel’s Ministry of Health, as well as in additional markets, including Canada and Singapore.

Unlike plant-based milk substitutes, Remilk’s proteins are identical to traditional dairy proteins, allowing the creation of dairy products that match cow’s milk in taste, texture, and functionality.

The products are based on Remilk’s innovative technology, developed over the past five years with investments exceeding $150 million. The patented technology enables the production of real dairy products without cows – delivering all the advantages of traditional milk: rich taste, perfect texture, superior frothing ability, and excellent stability in coffee – just like cow’s milk.

Gad Dairies, Israel’s leading premium dairy brand, is expanding its vision through this collaboration with Remilk. The combination of Remilk’s revolutionary technology with Gad’s legacy of craftsmanship and superb quality is bringing to life The New Milk.

The New Milk is identical in taste to traditional milk, rich in nutrients, and suitable for all uses, just like conventional milk. It froths quickly into rich, stable foam; is lactose-free and cholesterol-free; fortified with calcium and vitamins; and contains 75% less sugar than regular milk. In addition, it is kosher-pareve (non-dairy). Together, these qualities deliver the perfect milk – delicious, nutritious, and accessible to all, regardless of dietary or lifestyle choices.

In recent weeks, Remilk and Gad, together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group, conducted an extensive survey examining Israeli attitudes toward milk and milk alternatives. The findings show that 92% of Israelis consume animal-based milk, and 61% of them also consume milk alternatives. In fact, 56% combine both, demonstrating openness to innovation alongside loyalty to the familiar. However, 55% said that current milk substitutes are not tasty enough. Sixty-six percent of Israelis maintain separation between meat and dairy (in accordance with kosher dietary laws), and among them, 50% said they would happily drink coffee with milk after a meat meal if a pareve milk that tastes like real milk were available.

The survey clearly indicates that taste is the leading factor influencing the adoption of new dairy products, far outweighing all other considerations. Israeli consumers are open to innovation but expect a product that delivers a true milk experience in flavor, texture, and functionality. In particular, kosher-observant consumers expressed a strong desire for solutions that allow them to enjoy milk-based drinks after meat meals without compromising on taste.

Aviv Wolff, Founder and CEO of Remilk —“We founded Remilk with a clear vision – to create a better, healthier, and tastier world through real milk made without cows. Today, in a remarkable global milestone, that vision is becoming a reality: The New Milk is launching in Israel. Our partnership with Gad Dairies, a brand with an unmatched culinary legacy, is the natural next step to ensure the highest-quality, best-tasting products. We’re proud of this collaboration that bridges vision and innovation with uncompromising taste and quality.”

Amir Aharon, Gad Dairies — “Our collaboration with Remilk represents a global breakthrough for Gad – milk born from advanced science and technology, yet rooted in decades of culinary tradition. The New Milk proves that it’s possible to combine premium quality, sustainability, and industrial innovation without sacrificing taste. This is a defining moment for the dairy category. For us, The New Milk is more than a product – it’s a historic milestone where generations of dairy tradition meet groundbreaking technology. It continues Gad’s commitment to placing taste and quality at the center.”

About Remilk

Remilk is a global leader in producing real dairy products made entirely without animals. The company, which has raised over $150 million, was founded by Aviv Wolff, a visionary entrepreneur.

Remilk was born with a clear goal: to reinvent the dairy industry – making it possible to enjoy delicious, high-quality dairy that’s kinder to animals and the planet.

The company produces milk proteins identical to those made by cows using a unique, patented fermentation process that dramatically improves production efficiency. For the first time in history, it eliminates the need for cows in large-scale milk production – without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutrition.

About Gad Dairies

Gad Dairies is one of Israel’s leading dairy companies and the country’s fourth largest. The dairy offers a wide range of products inspired by the best culinary traditions – Balkan, Italian, and French cheeses; New York–style cream cheeses; yogurts; and dairy desserts. The blend of international expertise, advanced technology, and a long-standing family tradition gives Gad its unique character. For example, its Balkan cheese recipes still follow formulas brought by the founder in the early 20th century.

The company is led by Ezra Cohen, Chairman and owner, who continues the family legacy with dedication and vision, steering Gad toward a continuous balance between tradition and innovation. Under his leadership, Gad constantly seeks new flavors and breakthrough solutions in the world of dairy, while maintaining a commitment to quality ingredients, superb taste and texture, and strong family values.