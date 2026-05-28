T. Hasegawa Launches Hasemilk Technology to Help Brands Deliver a More Satisfying Dairy-Free Experience

Powdered flavor technology helps improve milk taste and mouthfeel in dairy-free and reduced-dairy formulations

CERRITOS, Calif. — California-based T. Hasegawa USA Inc., one of the world’s top food and beverage flavor manufacturers, is launching an advanced powdered flavor technology to help food and beverage brands replicate the taste of real milk without dairy ingredients.

The company is introducing HASEMILK™, a dairy-free product that delivers a creamy, milk-like flavor by mimicking the external and internal flavor characteristics naturally found in milk fat. For manufacturers, the product offers a dairy-free solution that provides the familiar flavor, aroma, and satisfying mouthfeel of real milk across both dairy and non-dairy foods and beverages.

Roughly two-thirds of the global population and 36 percent of people in the United States experience some degree of lactose malabsorption – a reduced ability to digest lactose after infancy. Combined with dairy-alternative use rising to 56 percent in the U.S., up from 40 percent in 2020, due to intolerance or dairy allergy, food and beverage manufacturers are seeking to meet evolving consumer demand. HASEMILK masks unpleasant tastes and smells in difficult-to-flavor products, including protein-based applications, while improving overall flavor performance across both sweet and savory products. It also offers a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional milk ingredients, and its dry format provides greater flexibility for manufacturers in formulation and supply chain.

“Taste and texture remain one of the biggest barriers to adoption in the dairy alternatives category. Mintel research shows that while consumers aged 18 to 54 are open to dairy-free products, many are still skeptical that alternatives can deliver the same satisfying experience as traditional dairy,” said Mark Webster, vice president of sales and marketing at T. Hasegawa USA. “HASEMILK gives manufacturers more flexibility to enhance dairy flavor, improve overall taste performance, and support reduced-dairy formulations without sacrificing the experience their consumers expect.”

HASEMILK was a multi-year development as part of T. Hasegawa’s “Bridge to Tokyo” program, which combines the R&D expertise and innovations of the company’s global headquarters in Japan and its California-based U.S. subsidiary. It is available in fresh whole milk, whole milk powder, and skim milk powder types. HASEMILK meets FDA guidelines for natural flavors, supports clean-label formulations, is vegan, non-allergen, dairy-free, kosher, non-GMO, and Prop 65 compliant.

For more information on T. Hasegawa’s HASEMILK, visit www.thasegawa.com/hasemilk or call (866) 965-0502.