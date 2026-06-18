Saputo Issues its 2026 Promise Report

MONTRÉAL — Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (we, Saputo or the Company) issued its 2026 Saputo Promise Report, which highlights progress in key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities that support operational resilience, disciplined long-term growth, and sustainable value creation.

The Saputo Promise is Saputo’s approach to social, environmental, and economic performance, which guides the dairy processor’s everyday actions to ensure it lives up to the values on which it was founded. It consists of seven Pillars designed to help Saputo nourish, protect, and support the communities it calls home.

“Long-term success requires more than financial performance,” said Carl Colizza, President and CEO of Saputo Inc. “It also relies on building a resilient business that can adapt to societal and environmental changes across different geographies. Through our Saputo Promise, we continue to integrate responsibility into how we operate and how we grow our business. Consumers, customers, and communities increasingly expect companies to act with integrity, prioritizing the long-term well-being of society, sustainability, and responsible sourcing. These expectations align closely with our values and how we aspire to enduring value creation.”

In the 2026 Saputo Promise Report, the Company is proud to highlight the following achievements:

Our People: Saputo made significant progress in advancing gender representation at senior levels, increasing the proportion of women from 24 per cent in FY24 to 30 per cent by the end of FY26. The Company also strengthened its focus on safety by improving its Total Injury Frequency Rate (TIFR) and Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) by 6 per cent, compared with FY25.

Saputo made significant progress in advancing gender representation at senior levels, increasing the proportion of women from 24 per cent in FY24 to 30 per cent by the end of FY26. The Company also strengthened its focus on safety by improving its Total Injury Frequency Rate (TIFR) and Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) by 6 per cent, compared with FY25. Business Ethics: Saputo advanced the responsible use of AI-enabled solutions across its operations to support productivity, decision-making, and overall business performance.

Saputo advanced the responsible use of AI-enabled solutions across its operations to support productivity, decision-making, and overall business performance. Responsible Sourcing: The Company positively impacted more than 35,500 people through its animal welfare partnerships, including the Dairyland Initiative led by the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, as well as its newest partnership with the University of Melbourne and Dairy Australia.

The Company positively impacted more than 35,500 people through its animal welfare partnerships, including the Dairyland Initiative led by the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, as well as its newest partnership with the University of Melbourne and Dairy Australia. Environment: Saputo reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 7 per cent compared with FY25 and by 26 per cent from its FY20 baseline. The Company also maintained a 99 per cent diversion rate for organic waste, sludge and brine, and distributed more than 1.5 million kilograms of surplus food to food banks across its network, avoiding an estimated 7,150 tonnes of CO₂e.

Saputo reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 7 per cent compared with FY25 and by 26 per cent from its FY20 baseline. The Company also maintained a 99 per cent diversion rate for organic waste, sludge and brine, and distributed more than 1.5 million kilograms of surplus food to food banks across its network, avoiding an estimated 7,150 tonnes of CO₂e. Nutrition: In FY26, 82 per cent of Saputo’s products met its Nutrient Profiling Model (NPM) criteria, in line with its objective to maintain a ratio of 80/20 throughout its product portfolio. The Company also continued broadening its portfolio of protein-enhanced and value-added dairy products in response to evolving consumer demand trends.

In FY26, 82 per cent of Saputo’s products met its Nutrient Profiling Model (NPM) criteria, in line with its objective to maintain a ratio of 80/20 throughout its product portfolio. The Company also continued broadening its portfolio of protein-enhanced and value-added dairy products in response to evolving consumer demand trends. Community: Saputo further developed its You Care, We Care and Volunteer Time Off (VTO) programs, as well as expanded employee and community engagement initiatives. As a result, 14 per cent of employees participated in a volunteer activity, contributing a total of 14,783 volunteer hours.



The Company continues to integrate these priorities into its broader operational, commercial, and growth strategy across global markets.

The entire report can be obtained in the “Our Promise” section of the Company’s website, at www.saputo.com.