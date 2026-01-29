MMPA Celebrates Ultrafiltered Milk Expansion

OVID, Mich. — The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Ovid, Mich., processing facility, celebrating a major expansion to increase ultrafiltered milk processing capacity. The investment reflects MMPA’s strategic focus on high-protein dairy ingredients and further solidifies the cooperative’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term member value.

The project complements MMPA’s existing ultrafiltered milk production in Constantine, Mich. Full operations at the expanded site are set to begin later next month.

“This investment reflects our member-owners’ commitment to growing this cooperative and driving innovation in dairy,” said Joe Diglio, President and CEO of MMPA. “With this expansion, we’re reinforcing our dedication to producing high-quality dairy ingredients while meeting consumers’ growing demand for high-protein dairy products.”

Ultrafiltered milk is a value-added product created using membrane filtration technology that separates milk’s components, resulting in a product that’s naturally higher in protein and lower in sugar. This expansion allows MMPA to deliver more of what today’s consumers are looking for: better nutrition, less sugar and more protein. Commonly used in high-protein yogurts and ready-to-drink protein shakes, ultrafiltered milk supports the needs of health-conscious, active lifestyles.

“These investments are more than infrastructure, they represent our cooperative’s dedication to progress and build long-term value for our member-owners,” said Doug Chapin, MMPA Board Chairman. “As consumer demand for high-protein dairy continues to grow, this expansion ensures we’re well positioned to meet that demand. It’s a powerful example of what member investment in their cooperative and strategic planning can accomplish.”

The grand opening follows MMPA’s recent announcement of the acquisition of the Remus, Mich., facility from Leprino Foods, which will introduce cottage cheese production to the cooperative’s product offerings. Both the Ovid and Remus projects were made possible in part by support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The Ovid facility’s expansion also strengthens MMPA’s long-standing presence in Clinton County and supports Michigan’s robust dairy economy.

“We’re proud to have MMPA as part of our Ovid community,” said Mary Perrien, Mayor of Ovid. “Their investment here brings jobs, opportunity and renewed energy to our local economy. This achievement showcases the strength of our farming community and signals that the City of Ovid is open for agri-business. Thanks to the work of our Planning Commission, and MMPA’s investment in our community, we envision a future rooted in agriculture and innovation.”

By focusing on value-added product lines like ultrafiltered milk, MMPA is expanding its manufacturing footprint while continuing to deliver on its nearly 110-year legacy of member-focused leadership.

About Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA)

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative known for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy products. Established in 1916, MMPA is the 9th largest U.S. dairy farmer-owned cooperative serving members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. At MMPA, commitment to milk quality begins on the farm and extends through their five processing facilities and wholly-owned subsidiary brands, Superior Dairy and Heritage Ridge Creamery.