Frigo Cheese Heads Spotlights Cheese as the Ultimate Snack in the Era of Dairy

MILWAUKEE – With the upcoming release of the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand is leaning into a renewed focus on dairy’s role in a balanced diet. As national attention builds around dairy at all fat levels, the brand is advancing a clear message for families and snackers: cheese is real food with real nutrition—and a snack that satisfies.

The brand is spotlighting cheese’s protein, calcium, and “dairy matrix” benefits in consumer education and retail storytelling, while continuing to bring playful, on-the-go formats parents trust and kids love.

“Families are choosing snacks that feel good and do good,” said Dominick Bombino, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo USA. “Frigo Cheese Heads has always delivered fun and convenience. Now, we’re putting more of the science front-and-center to highlight how cheese supports balanced eating patterns and why it leaves you feeling satisfied.”

Meeting the Cultural Moment, Grounded in Science and Anticipation

The Science: Recent studies and nutrition research have shown that dairy fat behaves differently than other saturated fats because of the dairy food matrix—the unique way protein, calcium, and milkfat interact in dairy. This combination can support heart and metabolic health outcomes when dairy is part of healthy eating patterns. These findings suggest that cheese consumption is not associated with increased heart disease risk and that dairy foods at a range of fat levels can be part of a healthy diet. [Source: IDFA Messaging Guide: Full-Fat Dairy Is Back, October 2025]

The Anticipation: As consumers and industry experts await the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, there is growing optimism that the latest science and cultural trends, such as the resurgence of whole-milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese, will be reflected in future recommendations. This creates a powerful backdrop for cheese to shine as an everyday, nutrient-dense snack.

What consumers can expect from the Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand:

More nutrition-forward storytelling at shelf and online, clearly explaining why cheese satisfies (protein + calcium + the dairy matrix) in simple language parents can trust.

Family-friendly formats—individually wrapped portions and snack-ready packs that make it easy to add real cheese to lunchboxes, practices, and on-the-go moments.

Playful brand experiences that keep Frigo Cheese Heads‘ signature humor and optimism—inviting kids to “snack your way” while giving caregivers confidence in the choice.

“We’re celebrating what consumers already feel: cheese is wholesome, joyful, and satisfying,” added Bombino. “Frigo Cheese Heads will keep making that experience easy—anytime, anywhere—backed by credible nutrition messages.”

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks and encourages creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com.

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets, and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company’s brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

Saputo USA is the trading name of Saputo Cheese USA Inc.