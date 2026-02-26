CheeseExpo Ideas Showcase Delivers Industry Insights on Cutting-Edge Topics

MADISON, WI – Dairy manufacturers and processors can find all the latest innovations and insights from trusted industry supplier partners at the popular Ideas Showcase on Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16 during CheeseExpo 2026. Advance registration is available at CheeseExpo.org now through April 6 for the conference, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR).

“Ideas Showcase perfectly complements our world-class seminar lineup for CheeseExpo,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “The dairy industry grows through the technology, process advancements and ideas our supplier partners bring to dairy manufacturers every day.”

This year, Ideas Showcase speakers will focus on food safety, automation, innovations in dairy processing and packaging equipment, smart project management strategies, and more. Presentations will take place Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16, right on CheeseExpo’s 285,000-square-foot exhibit floor.

On Wednesday, April 15, visit Exhibit Hall Stage A for presentations on:

Antimicrobial Urethane Cement Flooring for Cheese & Dairy Industries – Key Resin Company/Flow Resin

Alfa Laval Process Technologies that can Transform Cheese Production – Alfa Laval Inc.

Airflow: The Hidden Driver of Quality and Consistency in Cheese Plants – Air Quality Process

Innovative Ripening Techniques for Smear-Ripened Cheeses – Lallemand Specialty Cultures

The Science Behind the Slice: Delivering Next-Level Cheese with Biosolutions – Novonesis

Optimize Cheese Yield with Rheonics CoaguTrack – rheonics

Exploring the Equipment Rejuvenation Lifecycle in Cheese Production – Tetra Pak Inc.

Retailers Move Fast. You Need to Move Faster: Packaging Agility Today! – SOMIC Packaging, Inc.

Cost-Effectiveness of Innovative Sanitary Reverse Osmosis Membranes – DuPont

Meanwhile, Exhibit Hall Stage B features:

Exporting 640-pound Blocks of Cheese with a Sustainable Package – Circle Incorporated

Shelf-Life Extension – Kelley Supply, Inc.

Innovative Cheese Cubing Lines for High-Speed Processing – Deville Technologies Inc

Doing More with Less: AI-Powered Solutions for Dairy Processors – Rockwell Automation

Sustainability through Effective Water Treatment in Dairy Processing – Xylem

Mastering Mozzarella Making: How to Win on Yield and Consistency – dsm-firmenich

New Anti-Fouling Membranes for Use in the Dairy Industry – ZwitterCo, Inc.

Digital Dairy Sales: Leveraging E- Platforms in Volatile Markets – Global Dairy Trade

A3 Testing: Catching Hidden Contamination in Cheese Plants – KleenMark

On Thursday, April 16, visit Exhibit Hall Stage A for presentations on:

Chemical-Free CIP for Dairy: Sustainably Save Time and Money – BIOIONIX

IFF Driving Global Innovation & Local Solutions for Cheese Excellence – IFF

MHM Automation Pioneers the Use of AI to Detect Contaminants – MHM AUTOMATION

New Cutting Machine for Round Cheese – iXAPACK GLOBAL USA

Online Near Infrared Spectroscopy – Continuous Cheese Block Measurement – FOSS North America

Exelerate™ Enzymatic CIP for Dairy. The Enzyme Era Begins – Ecolab, Inc.

High-Selectivity UF in Lactoferrin and MPC Production – Kovalus Separation Solutions

Creating Circular Economies in Nutrient Removal from Wastewater – Green Steel Environmental

Meanwhile, Exhibit Hall Stage B features:

Stay on the Fast Track While Dodging Foreign Material Contamination Risks with Intralox® CleanLock™ – Intralox

Engineering Food Safety for Cheese & Dairy – Evapco Inc

Shreds Snacks: Scaling Cheese Packaging Without Sacrificing Margin – Harpak-Ulma Packaging, LLC

Get Every Cheese Packaging Right with Automated Seal Inspection – TriVision A/S

Data Driven Dairy Quality: Metagenomics Made Easy with SMARTBIOME™ – bioMérieux, Inc.

Information Systems for the Plant Floor – Werner

New Patented CIP Technology Driving Dairy Value – Comprex North America

Enzymes Unlocking Rapid Flavor Development in Cheese – Amano Enzyme USA

For specific times of all Ideas Showcase presentations, and to register for CheeseExpo, visit CheeseExpo.org.