Big Michigan Dairy Firm Eyes New Milk, Cottage Cheese Markets With $122M Expansion

LANSING, MI – A large dairy processor that produces 5 billion pounds of milk a year is planning to expand its footprint in Michigan as it aims to meet demand for a booming protein market.

The Michigan Milk Producers Association, a co-op owned by dairy farmers, expects a $122 million investment at facilities in Clinton County and Mecosta County will create 76 jobs.

The investment landed support Tuesday, Dec. 9 from the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a $662,500 grant and tax exemptions valued at $420,718.

