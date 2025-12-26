Big Michigan Dairy Firm Eyes New Milk, Cottage Cheese Markets With $122M Expansion

By Rose White, Mlive.com

December 26, 2025 | 1 min to read

Submit release Save for later

LANSING, MI – A large dairy processor that produces 5 billion pounds of milk a year is planning to expand its footprint in Michigan as it aims to meet demand for a booming protein market.

The Michigan Milk Producers Association, a co-op owned by dairy farmers, expects a $122 million investment at facilities in Clinton County and Mecosta County will create 76 jobs.

The investment landed support Tuesday, Dec. 9 from the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a $662,500 grant and tax exemptions valued at $420,718.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mlive.com

MORE FROM Dairy

Have a story to share?

Post it FREE on Perishable News!

Submit here

RELATED ARTICLES BY Michigan Milk Producers Association

SPECIAL SECTIONS (TAG FORMAT)

Michigan Milk Producers Association