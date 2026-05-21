Real California Milk’s ‘Street of Dairy’ Features Trends and Sustainable Ingredients at 2026 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) will spotlight a variety of innovative, on-trend sustainably sourced dairy products at the 2026 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in Orlando, Fla. June 7-9. As a key exhibitor at the event, which brings together 10,000 attendees and more than 800 exhibiting companies at the largest industry-only trade show for dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice professionals, CMAB will connect with industry professionals while sharing all that California dairy has to offer through on-trend culinary dishes and more.

An assortment of dairy applications will be sampled throughout the show in CMAB’s booth #2035, including specialty cheese, cultured dairy beverages, kefir, desserts and premium dairy ingredients. California culinary expert Joe Baird will showcase a selection of trending recipes including Kimchi Grilled Cheese with Black Sesame Orange Compound Butter, French Onion Soup Dip On Toasted Brioche, Lavender Blackberry Chai Latte, Quesadilla Al Pastor With Pineapple Lime Crema, Panna Cotta Chocolate Dipped Drumsticks with Roasted Hazelnut Crunch, and Banana Fosters Milkshakes will be featured in the Real California Kitchen.

California dairy processors in attendance include Albertson’s (Lucerne), Amazing Ice Cream, Angelo & Franco, Bellwether Farms, Belfiore Cheese, Cheese Bits/Yummy Industries, Crystal Creamery, Móinéar Farmhouse Butter, Di Stefano Cheese, Fiscalini Cheese Co., Karoun Dairies, Lifeway Foods, Marin French Cheese Co., Marquez Brothers, Mid Valley Family Foods, Pacific Cheese, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, Scott Brothers Dairy, Sierra Nevada Cheese Co. and Sweet Craft Dolceria.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from the state’s dairy families using some of the most sustainable farming practices in the world.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world. Connect with the CMAB at RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram, X and Pinterest.