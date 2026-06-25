Tartuflanghe Returns to the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026 with New Sweet and Savory Innovations

From an Artisanal Panettone to New Pralines and Aperitivo Essentials, the Piedmontese Truffle Pioneer Expands Its Range

New York City, NY – Tartuflanghe, the pioneering family-owned truffle company from the heart of Piedmont, returns to the Summer Fancy Food Show with a new lineup that once again redefines how the world experiences truffle, across both the savory and the sweet.

With more than 50 years of expertise in truffle excellence, Tartuflanghe continues to bridge tradition and experimentation, bringing the soul of the Alba truffle into new formats, occasions, and rituals. At Booth 2955, attendees will be among the first to discover this year’s debuts:

Panettone Trifulòt

The brand’s most anticipated new creation. From the unmistakable character of its iconic Trifulòt sweet truffles comes an artisanal panettone that brings chocolate and hazelnut, the signature ingredients of the pralines, and expression of Piedmont production, into Italy’s most beloved festive product. Made with a slow sourdough starter and filled with a soft Gianduia cream, its airy, well-developed structure is designed to carry the creaminess of the filling throughout every slice. A Piedmontese celebration of heritage and indulgence.

New Trifulòt: Bacio di Dama & Vermouth

Two new additions to the celebrated Trifulòt family, each a tribute to Piedmont’s confectionery and aperitif culture. The Bacio di Dama Trifulòt reinterprets the timeless Piedmontese biscuit, with white chocolate, cocoa, and the intense aroma of hazelnut in a crumbly, buttery praline. The Vermouth Trifulòt blends the smooth sweetness of white chocolate with the aromatic notes of Turin’s iconic fortified wine, layered with almonds, sultanas, and cocoa nibs for a bold, sophisticated finish.

The Truffle Aperitivo Tubes

A line of spreadable truffle condiments in a practical, contemporary tube format, conceived for the modern aperitivo. Perfect for canapés, bruschetta, and imaginative hors d’oeuvres, they make premium truffle flavor effortless, versatile, and elegant, for a stylish nod to one of Italy’s most cherished rituals.

The Truffle Crumble

A bold, aromatic, texture-forward seasoning that transforms truffle from a rare garnish into a versatile kitchen essential. Made with juice extracted directly from truffles, its crunchy texture and deep color elevate everything from pasta and eggs to something as simple as fries — umami crunch meets refined indulgence.

Together, these launches reflect Tartuflanghe’s belief that truffle belongs in every moment of the day, from the aperitivo hour to the holiday table, without ever compromising on authenticity. They join a curated selection of the brand’s signature products, including its truffle oils, risottos, sauces, and proprietary NoH2O® freeze-dried truffle line, further showcasing Tartuflanghe’s culinary R&D capabilities.

“The truffle is one of the most precious things a land can produce, but it has never existed in isolation. It comes from the same hills as our hazelnuts, our confectionery, our vermouth,” said Paolo Montanaro, CEO of Tartuflanghe. “For us, innovation has always meant finding new ways to bring truffle to the table. And the most natural way is to bring it together with the other products that are expressions of our territory in Alba.”

Already a Finalist Across Three Categories

Ahead of the show, several of these innovations have already earned industry recognition: Tartuflanghe has been named a finalist in the Food Awards USA 2026 in three categories: the Truffle Aperitif line in tube (Aperitif & Beverage), the Everyday Line sauces (Preserves & Sauces), and the Trifulòt Bacio di Dama (Sweets). Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at the Summer Fancy Food Show on June 29 at 5:00 PM (Room 1A03/04, Level 1, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center).

Attendees are invited to visit Tartuflanghe at Booth 2955 to taste the new range and meet the team behind one of Italy’s most visionary gourmet brands.

About Tartuflanghe

Tartuflanghe is a family-owned company located just outside Alba, the global capital of white truffles. Since 1975, it has been dedicated to serving chefs with handcrafted truffle specialties and groundbreaking innovations, from fresh truffles to avant-garde formats. With 30 hectares of truffle groves, a vertically integrated supply chain, and distribution in over 60 countries, Tartuflanghe combines nature, technology, and artisan mastery to bring the truffle’s soul into every kitchen.