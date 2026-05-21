Niagara University Expands Partnership with Vietnamese University through Rich Products Scholar Program

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, N.Y. – Niagara University and Rich Products (Rich’s) announced that they have expanded their shared commitment to global education through the launch of the Rich Products Scholar Program in partnership with Foreign Trade University (FTU), one of Vietnam’s premier academic institutions.

The program, a collaboration between the university and Rich’s, a global, family-owned food company, is designed to promote cross-cultural understanding, empower students from both institutions to develop global business skills, and create a pipeline of talented graduates.

The Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University, traveled to Vietnam in October to sign the memorandum of understanding launching the program and to celebrate the 45th anniversary of FTU. Dr. Mark Frascatore, dean of the Holzschuh College of Business Administration, and Dr. Chandra Foote, associate provost of graduate and international enrollment, accompanied Father Maher.

“This new collaboration with Foreign Trade University and Rich’s is a powerful testament to the value of global partnership and the shared vision we hold for our students,” said Fr. Maher. “The Rich Products Scholar Program is precisely the type of initiative that prepares students for the complexities of the modern, interconnected world. It promotes vital cross-cultural understanding and ensures that our graduates are equipped with essential global business skills and a clear path to meaningful careers.”

“As a global food company, we have a responsibility to help build a strong pipeline of future leaders who have the global fluency and real-world skills to make an impact,” said Richard Ferranti, chief executive officer, Rich Products. “This partnership with Niagara helps to do that by bringing together education, culture, and business in a powerful way. Students gain hands-on global business experience, learn alongside people from different cultures and build the skills that matter in today’s global economy.”

Under the new agreement, four students—two from Niagara and two from FTU—will be selected through a competitive application process to participate in the Rich Products Scholar Program. Those chosen will receive $5,000 in annual scholarship assistance over the course of their undergraduate studies at Niagara University. They may also opt to complete their MBA in one additional year and receive additional financial support. Students from FTU are eligible for financial assistance to assist with travel and housing costs.

“The Rich Products Scholars Program opens a remarkable door for our students,” said Dr. Mark Frascatore, dean of the Holzschuh College of Business Administration.“Scholars from both Niagara and FTU will choose a major from across our undergraduate business programs — accounting, economics, finance, management, marketing, supply chain management, or our new multidisciplinary food industry management major — and earn a bachelor’s degree in that field and have the option to continue for an MBA. Combined with mentorship from Rich’s leaders and a paid internship at a global company headquartered in Buffalo, it’s exactly the kind of experience that launches a meaningful career.”

The internship will take place during the summer following the scholars’ junior year.

The first student from Vietnam, Huy A. Pham, a native of Hanoi, began studying integrated business management at Niagara University this spring. Sal Pavia-Vicente, an incoming freshman from West Henrietta, N.Y., will begin at Niagara this fall as an integrated business management major.

Each scholar will be paired with a dedicated professional mentor from Rich’s for ongoing career guidance, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

Previous agreements with FTU have paved the way for 30-40 undergraduate students from FTU to study at Niagara each year; facilitated the growth of Niagara’s 2+2 undergraduate programs in the colleges of Business Administration and Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management; and created opportunities for Niagara students to study at FTU’s campuses in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Quang Ninh; participate in internships in Vietnam; and for faculty and staff to participate in exchange programs.

ABOUT NIAGARA UNIVERSITY

Founded by the Vincentian community in 1856, Niagara University is a comprehensive institution, blending the best of a liberal arts and professional education, grounded in our values-based Catholic tradition. Its colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Nursing, and Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management offer programs at the baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral level. As the first Vincentian university established in the United States, Niagara prepares students for personal and professional success while emphasizing service to the community in honor of St. Vincent de Paul. Niagara’s institutional commitment to service-learning has led to its inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll for Community Service every year since its inception in 2006, and its recognition with the Carnegie Foundation’s Classification for Community Engagement.

MEET RICH’S.

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich’s is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich’s®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.