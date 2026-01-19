Lesaffre on Display at the Sirha Bake & Snack Exhibition

Lesaffre will be present at the Sirha Bake & Snack exhibition, which will take place in Paris from January 18 to 21, 2026, and we would be delighted to welcome you to our stand (E50) to explore together the innovations and commitments that drive us.

A Committed Presence at the Show:

Animated by experts : Our team of bakers, from Lesaffre Panification France and from our Baking Center™ as well as our ambassador Tony Doré, will be on site throughout the event to share their expertise. Stéphane Lacroix, Commercial Director of Lesaffre Panification France, and Stéphane Pucel, Marketing Director, will also be present with Laurent Soupiron, the new director of Lesaffre’s network of 52 Baking Center™.

: Our team of bakers, from Lesaffre Panification France and from our Baking Center™ as well as our ambassador Tony Doré, will be on site throughout the event to share their expertise. Stéphane Lacroix, Commercial Director of Lesaffre Panification France, and Stéphane Pucel, Marketing Director, will also be present with Laurent Soupiron, the new director of Lesaffre’s network of 52 Baking Center™. New products: We will be pleased to present you with the “Fournée Terroir,” a preparation dedicated to traditional and typical French baguettes, as well as “IBIS Moelleux Intense,” an innovative improver without emulsifiers for brioche products. You will also be able to taste our “giant” brioche. You will also discover the container solutions presented by Florent Picavet through an immersive film.

Major Partner of the Show’s Flagship Competitions:

We are proud to support the Coupe de France des Écoles in Boulangerie, Viennoiserie, and Pâtisserie (January 18-19) as well as the final of the Bakery World Cup (January 20-21), two major events celebrating the excellence and passion of the baking professions.

Conferences Not to be Missed:

Lesaffre will participate in two presentations on the “Forum Stage” on January 20:

10:25 am: Conference on the theme “ Consumer perceptions & scientific realities: putting an end to misconceptions about bread, nutrition & health ,” with Sandrine Cuisenier, Product Manager Sourdough & Health Nutrition at Baking With Lesaffre, and Léa Ribet, Associate of Scientific Affairs at Lesaffre.

,” with Sandrine Cuisenier, Product Manager Sourdough & Health Nutrition at Baking With Lesaffre, and Léa Ribet, Associate of Scientific Affairs at Lesaffre. 12:30 pm: Cross-Perspective on “Pure sourdough’ bread – customer demand or bakers’ choice? – with Étienne Maillard, our Director of External Relations at Baking with Lesaffre, and Tristan Le Gaudu, Master Baker at Maison Savary.

Let’s meet!

We are at your disposal to organize an exchange with our spokespersons directly on site. Feel free to let us know if you would like to schedule a meeting at the show!

Corinne Wallaert, Communication Director at Lesaffre, will be present on January 20 and 21 and will also be available to meet with you to answer your questions.

We look forward to seeing you during these days to share with you our passion and the initiatives that illustrate our commitment to innovation and the promotion of the baking professions.