How Dough Transformation Shapes Final Structure

Texture is not a single characteristic but the result of multiple mechanisms acting together during dough preparation and baking. As explained in the video, there is no universal “good” texture: expectations vary depending on the product and consumer preference. A cracker is expected to be crisp, a wafer to break easily, a croissant to be flaky and open, and a soft bread to remain tender. Even within the same product category, texture expectations can differ significantly, as illustrated by regional differences in pizza styles.

Because texture reflects how the dough has been transformed throughout the process, it is a key indicator of how well ingredients and process parameters have been controlled.

