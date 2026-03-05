Why Profit Literacy is the Missing Skill in Baking Education

Most bakers are taught how to perfect a product—but very few are taught how to protect the business behind it.

It’s a gap Chad Ecklof knows well. As the third-generation owner of Ecklof Bakery, Chad grew up immersed in craft, consistency, and tradition. What became clear over time, however, was that craftsmanship alone isn’t what determines whether a bakery survives.

“Most bakeries don’t fail because the product isn’t good,” Chad explains. “They fail because the numbers were never clear.”

