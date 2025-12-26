Cleveland’s Camelot Bakery Plans Major Expansion in Cudell Neighborhood

Every Wednesday at Camelot Bakery on Cleveland’s west side, they shut down to make pretzels. The wholesale bakery supplies jumbo pretzels to Merwin’s Wharf and other locations throughout Cleveland. The reason they pause other pastry lines is because they don’t have room to do much else.

“We’ve been here 10 years, and at the time it seemed like all the space in the world,” said Joe Starr, who co-owns the Cudell neighborhood-based bakery with his wife Rebecca. “Then times change, and you need more space.”

Recently, the couple bought the building at 10401 Madison Ave. in Cleveland, as well as the lot next door, to facilitate expansion plans. Their plan is to build a 10,000-square-foot production facility that will allow them to dramatically expand their capacity. They’ll also be able to hire additional staff beyond the 10 people they currently employ.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Land