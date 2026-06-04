Barry Callebaut Launches Focus for Growth Action Plan

Focused on restoring fundamentals, prioritizing high-impact growth opportunities and expanding value-added solutions

Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, coatings and chocolate alternatives, announced Focus for Growth, a disciplined action plan to accelerate operational and financial performance. Serving more than 15,000 customers globally, the Group’s plan reflects a clear reset in focus: stabilizing core operations and concentrating resources on a reduced number of priorities with the highest potential for value creation for all stakeholders.

Across the cocoa, chocolate and food manufacturing segments, long-term structural trends are shifting value toward higher‑quality, differentiated and responsible solutions. Chocolate remains a preferred choice for consumers and is increasingly used in growing segments such as ice cream and healthy snacking options. Globally, consumer preferences are increasingly bifurcating between seeking premium experiences and prioritizing value and affordability, which is driving innovation, recipe reformulation and growth in compounds and fillings. Sustainability expectations are rising, with responsible sourcing expected by customers and continuing to be a key differentiator.

Focus for Growth is Barry Callebaut’s response to these evolving consumer preferences: a plan designed to restore execution excellence and capture growth where customers’ needs are evolving fastest. It reinforces the strengths of the Group’s integrated business model while intentionally pivoting towards higher‑value, indulgent solution selling.

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