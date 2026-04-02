As Industry Dynamics Shift, ABA Elevates Convention Experience with Timely Trade Policy Speaker, Former U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is proud to announce that Ambassador Katherine Tai, former United States Trade Representative (2021–2025), will serve as a speaker at the 2026 ABA Annual Convention, taking place April 19–23, 2026, at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO.

As the 19th U.S. Trade Representative and a member of former President Biden’s cabinet, Ambassador Tai served as the principal advisor, negotiator, and spokesperson on U.S. trade policy. Unanimously confirmed by the Senate, she is widely recognized for her ability to build bipartisan consensus while advancing America’s global economic interests. Tai played a pivotal role in negotiations between Congressional Democrats and the Trump Administration that led to the historic ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020.

Ambassador Tai’s session, “Trade Relations Between the United States, Canada, and Mexico: The Future of USMCA,” reflects ABA’s continued commitment to delivering timely, high-impact content that addresses the most pressing issues facing the industry today. As North American trade continues to evolve amid supply chain disruptions, shifting trade policies, and geopolitical pressures, her session will explore key considerations ahead of the 2026 USMCA review. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the future of regional trade, policy priorities, and the implications for manufacturers and the commercial baking industry.

Tai brings deep expertise shaped by her work across five presidential administrations, including her role as Chief Counsel for China Trade Enforcement and her experience as a World Trade Organization litigator. She offers a unique global perspective on trade dynamics and economic strategy.

“ABA is committed to meeting our members where they are, with the timely information they need at the highest level possible,” said ABA President and CEO Eric Dell. “As issues impacting our industry evolve day by day, we are continually enhancing the Convention schedule to deliver even greater value. Ambassador Tai’s unparalleled experience strengthens an already robust program and ensures our members are equipped with the insights they need to navigate what’s ahead.”

“Katherine Tai brings a rare combination of policy expertise and real-world negotiation experience,” said ABA Vice President, Government Relations Rasma Zvaners. “Her perspective on USMCA and global trade will give ABA members critical and timely context as they navigate supply chains, market access, and the broader economic environment.”

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.

Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace. In 2025, ABA earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification, underscoring its commitment to delivering on the Higher Level Impact strategic objective by fostering a strong internal culture that drives excellence for the commercial baking industry.