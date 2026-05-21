Ann Clark Expands Beyond Cookie Cutters with Gourmet Baking Mixes

Ann Clark Ltd., the family-owned company widely recognized as North America’s leading manufacturer of cookie cutters, announced a continued expansion of its baking portfolio with the launch of five new products: Five gourmet baking mixes in beloved American flavors, Chocolate Whoopie Pie, Butterscotch Blondie, Cranberry White Chocolate Blondie, Chocolate Chunk Brownie, and Lemon Bar. Like every Ann Clark cookie cutter rolling off the line in Rutland, Vermont, the new mixes and frosting are proudly made in the USA, continuing the brand’s nearly four-decade commitment to American craftsmanship.

The launch marks a natural next chapter for a company that has helped generations of home bakers shape their kitchen traditions. With this expansion, Ann Clark is evolving from the maker of the tools bakers reach for into a full-service baking partner, offering premium baking mixes, hard-to-find ingredients, finishing touches like premium food coloring and icing mix, alongside its signature cutters.

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