Winn-Dixie Donates $100,000 to the USO Ahead of Independence Day

Donation strengthens support for military communities across Florida and Georgia, providing food assistance, disaster response and family programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As America prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence, The Winn-Dixie Company is donating $100,000 to the USO to support service members, veterans and military families across Florida and Georgia.

The contribution was raised through the grocer’s four-week in-store community donation program, with additional support from The Winn-Dixie Company Gives Foundation. Customers were invited to give back to military members by donating $1, $5 or rounding up their grocery bill at the register, turning everyday shopping trips into meaningful acts of gratitude for those who serve.

Every dollar directly supports the USO’s efforts to strengthen the well-being of America’s military heroes and their families by providing snacks and meals, family support services, emergency response resources and other critical programs that strengthen military communities.

Anthony Hucker, Chairman and CEO of The Winn-Dixie Company, said, “Independence Day is a powerful reminder to lift up the service members, veterans and military families whose sacrifices have helped protect the freedoms celebrated across America. We are proud to join our customers, associates and the USO in showing gratitude where it matters most. This donation reflects our shared commitment to helping provide vital resources, from meals to disaster relief, for those who serve and strengthen the communities we call home.”

Florida and Georgia are home to some of the nation’s largest military populations, including active-duty service members, reservists, veterans and their families. TWDC remains deeply committed to supporting American heroes and their loved ones through local partnerships, charitable giving and community engagement initiatives.

Ben Leslie, Chief Development Officer for the USO, said, “This incredible donation from The Winn-Dixie Company and its customers is a powerful show of support for service members and military families across Florida and Georgia. Their generosity reflects the gratitude communities across our nation have for those who serve, and it helps the USO continue providing programs and services, from snacks and meals to family support and emergency response, when and where they are needed most.”

This donation builds on TWDC’s ongoing support of military families. Over the past year, the grocer has partnered with the USO to provide more than 600 holiday meals to service members and their families, celebrate the military spouses whose strength and sacrifice help sustain those who serve, and contribute additional funding to expand programs supporting military communities across the region.

To help customers prepare for Independence Day gatherings and celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, Winn-Dixie grocery and liquor store locations will be open during normal business hours on July 4, with convenient online ordering and delivery options also available. From fresh cookout favorites and party essentials to patriotic treats and last-minute holiday items, Winn-Dixie is ready to help customers make the most of the holiday weekend.

About The Winn-Dixie Company

The Winn-Dixie Company, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a trusted neighborhood grocer with deep roots across Florida and southern Georgia. Building on more than a century of legacy, the company is shaping the future of neighborhood grocery through continued store investments, innovative formats and a seamless omnichannel experience that delivers exceptional value both in stores and online. Guided by its purpose to feed and enrich the communities it serves, The Winn-Dixie Company is known for exceptional service and locally authentic stores. The grocer is committed to offering fresh, high-quality products and meaningful value through its nationally recognized Winn-Dixie Rewards program.

About The Winn-Dixie Company Gives Foundation

The Winn-Dixie Company Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of The Winn-Dixie Company, dedicated to fighting hunger, supporting disaster relief and strengthening the communities it serves across Florida and southern Georgia. Guided by the company’s purpose to feed and enrich the communities it serves, The Winn-Dixie Company Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that provide nourishment and relief to those who need it most. Through charitable giving, volunteerism and trusted partnerships, the Foundation helps ensure families have access to nourishing food and meaningful support that creates stronger, more resilient communities.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff.