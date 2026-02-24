Tariffs, Grocery Costs Impact Likely to Impact Ramadan Celebrations

Spiking grocery costs and fluctuating tariffs are likely to take a toll on Muslims celebrating the holy month of Ramadan this year.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which begins Feb. 17 and ends March 19, is a time for Muslims around the world to come together to pray, celebrate community, do charity work and fast during all daylight hours, among other traditions. Breaking that fast come nightfall is also an important part of practicing Ramadan, with family and community meals serving as a connecting point to worship and spend time together.

But Khalid Nassasra, an owner of Medina World Market in Hilliard, has had to raise prices on some of his thousands of goods that are key to those meals, both local and imported.

