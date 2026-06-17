Sprouts Celebrates International Sushi Day 

International Sushi Day is June 18 and Sprouts Farmers Market is celebrating with limited-time sushi deals on their fan-favorite rolls nationwide!

From June 15–21, shoppers can enjoy specialty rolls for $8.99, including the Chili Lime Mango Salmon Roll, Spicy Tempura Shrimp Roll and Crunchy California Roll.

The retailer is also continuing its fan-favorite Wednesday sushi tradition with select rolls available for just $5.00. Featured $5 rolls on June 17 include:

California Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

Philadelphia Roll

Veggie Roll

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Krispy Krab

Krab Salad

Spicy California

As consumers continue prioritizing value without sacrificing flavor or convenience, sushi remains one of the fastest-growing prepared food categories, and Sprouts is making it easier for shoppers to participate in the trend without the restaurant price tag.