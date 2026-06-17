Sprouts Celebrates International Sushi Day
June 17, 2026 | 1 min to read
International Sushi Day is June 18 and Sprouts Farmers Market is celebrating with limited-time sushi deals on their fan-favorite rolls nationwide!
From June 15–21, shoppers can enjoy specialty rolls for $8.99, including the Chili Lime Mango Salmon Roll, Spicy Tempura Shrimp Roll and Crunchy California Roll.
The retailer is also continuing its fan-favorite Wednesday sushi tradition with select rolls available for just $5.00. Featured $5 rolls on June 17 include:
- California Roll
- Spicy Tuna Roll
- Philadelphia Roll
- Veggie Roll
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll
- Krispy Krab
- Krab Salad
- Spicy California
As consumers continue prioritizing value without sacrificing flavor or convenience, sushi remains one of the fastest-growing prepared food categories, and Sprouts is making it easier for shoppers to participate in the trend without the restaurant price tag.