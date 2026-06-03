RSA America Partners with AWG to Offer Unified Commerce Platform to 3,500 Independent Grocers

Strategic alliance delivers loyalty, ecommerce, retail media and AI-driven shopper insights through a scalable global app model across AWG’s national network

CHICAGO, Ill. and KANSAS CITY, Kan. – RSA America, a leading digital marketing solutions provider for independent grocers, announced a strategic partnership with Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler, to expand integrated digital commerce and retail media platform offerings to AWG’s network of more than 1,100 member companies and 3,500 store locations.

The partnership enables independent grocers access to enterprise-grade capabilities spanning loyalty, ecommerce, mobile applications and AI-driven shopper insights through a scalable global app model designed to eliminate technology fragmentation and unlock new revenue and margin opportunities. RSA currently brings significant digital infrastructure across 430 AWG retail locations connected with 2.5 million shoppers.

“Independent grocers have always had the entrepreneurial spirit and community trust to compete,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO of RSA America. “Our partnership with AWG combines AWG’s unparalleled cooperative reach with RSA’s unified commerce intelligence platform, giving independent retailers tools to know their shoppers better, activate personalized offers, and build lasting loyalty through a scalable model that fits independent retailers of every size. This gives independents the competitive advantage they’ve always deserved.”

Centralized Support Model Accelerates Loyalty and Digital Activation for Member Retailers

Through this partnership, AWG members will gain access to RSA’s full commerce intelligence platform, unifying loyalty, digital promotions, ecommerce and retail media into a single, integrated system. The initiative also introduces a scalable global app model, allowing even the smallest independent grocers to engage in a modern digital ecosystem, while larger operators can leverage more customized enterprise solutions. By combining AWG’s scale and supplier relationships with RSA’s technology infrastructure, the platform creates a new pathway for independent retailers to better understand their shoppers, activate targeted promotions and monetize first-party data at a level previously reserved for national chains.

The model is designed to reduce operational burden on retailers, simplifying tasks and helping them see results faster. Through a hybrid execution approach, AWG will centrally support participating members—particularly smaller independents—by managing key elements such as app deployment, digital offers and personalization, while RSA provides the underlying infrastructure, best practices and ongoing innovation. This enables retailers to launch loyalty and mobile experiences in a matter of weeks, streamline digital promotions and leverage AI-driven automation to improve campaign performance and shopper engagement, all without requiring additional internal resources.

“AWG’s mission has always been to provide our member retailers all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served, and this partnership with RSA America is a direct expression of that commitment,” said James Neumann, AWG Senior Vice President of Sales & Support. “The independent grocery channel is evolving rapidly, and our members need modern digital capabilities such as loyalty, ecommerce, retail media, and AI-driven insights without the complexity or overhead that is typically associated with them. The addition of RSA’s platform, combined with AWG’s centralized support model, gives our members even more options for a practical path to launch quickly, engage shoppers more meaningfully, and unlock new revenue streams that were previously out of reach. We’re proud to bring this capability to the stores across our network.”

About RSA America

RSA America is a leading retail technology company powering loyalty, ecommerce, personalization and retail media for grocery and retail businesses. With deep POS integration and AI-driven intelligence, RSA enables retailers and brands to connect with consumers through meaningful, measurable and inclusive

experiences—both online and in-store. RSA serves more than 250 retailers across 1,400 store fronts and reaches over 7.2 million shoppers in 41 U.S. states, helping independent grocers compete more effectively with larger chains. For more information, visit www.rsaamerica.com.

About Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and 3,500 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2025 were $12.2 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com.