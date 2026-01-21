Kroger Reveals Food Trend Predictions of 2026

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced its top six food trends for 2026, predicting customer behaviors and anticipated popular products for the new year.

Developed by Kroger’s industry-leading team of food experts, the trend predictions offer a complete forecast of what customers will be craving in 2026.

“The way our customers eat will be more dynamic than ever this year as they look to elevate everyday meals, snacks and treats with bold flavors, functional ingredients and culinary creativity, delivering a premium experience for less,” said Ann Reed, Group Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. “Whether it’s a protein and fiber-rich macaroni and cheese or a zesty raspberry and yuzu sparkling water, Kroger brings these trends to life through our exclusive brands’ innovative assortment of affordable products that give every customer a taste of what’s next.”

Kroger’s top six food trend predictions for 2026:

Dairy’s Cultured Comeback

Cultured classics will claim the dairy aisle spotlight as customers embrace mindful, gut-friendly nourishment, experimenting with cottage cheese and Greek yogurt in meals beyond breakfast. Expect fermented favorites to be reimagined into functional and flavor-forward formats like savory dips and protein-rich desserts.

Taste The Trend: Kroger® Probiotic Yogurt Shots, Kroger® Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread, Simple Truth® Protein Greek Yogurt Coating Raspberry Vanilla Granola Bars

Protein + Fiber Synergy

Protein reigned as a top trend in 2025, and this year it will find its perfect pair with fiber. Customers will embrace this functional duo in craveable, comforting formats — from cheesy chickpea pasta to whey-packed oat snacks — as they seek gut-healthy, long-lasting energy.

Taste The Trend: Simple Truth® Protein Dill Pickle Crisp Crackers, Kroger® Spicy Bean & Corn Tuna Bowl, Private Selection® Cafe Inspired Fried Egg Black Forest Ham & Cheddar Everything Bagel, Simple Truth® Protein Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese

One-Bite Snacks & Mini Meals

Grazing will go mainstream in 2026, with one-bite snacks and mini meals leading the way as customers seek portion control, personalization, and even playful eating. From heat-and-eat snack plates to frozen handhelds, the retailer predicts bite-sized convenience will deliver big satisfaction and transform snacking into modern mini meals.

Taste The Trend: Kroger® No Sugar Added Assorted Fruit & Veggies Applesauce Pouches, Simple Truth® Protein Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Puffs Chips, Simple Truth® Protein Greek Inspired Chicken Bowl

Citrus Celebration

Bold and bursting with opportunity, citrus will step to center stage as customers crave flavors that offer both adventure and familiarity. From zesty yuzu to vibrant blood orange, globally-inspired forms of citrus will brighten everything from sparkling waters to refreshing desserts.

Taste The Trend: Simple Truth® Tangerine Lemongrass Sparkling Seltzer Water Cans, Simple Truth® Raspberry Yuzu Sparkling Seltzer Water Cans, Kroger® Zero Sugar Blood Orange Sparkling Water

Home Cooking, Reimagined

Restaurant-style home cooking is on the horizon as customers crave more than just savings. Seeking bold flavors at a fraction of the price, expect experimentation with elevated cuts of meat, globally-inspired sauces and chef-style slow simmers that rise to any culinary occasion.

Taste The Trend: Private Selection® Hearty Beef Stew Cooking Sauce, Private Selection® Indian Inspired Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce, Simple Truth® Red Lentil 4-Cheese Tortelloni Pasta, Simple Truth® Mediterranean Style Vegetable Blend

Asian Inspired Mashups

Asian inspired mashups will take off as customers explore cultural curiosity in approachable, delicious ways. Look for bold flavors like gochujang, matcha, miso and sesame to appear in everything from sauces and sweet treats to ready-to-eat fusions.

Taste The Trend: Private Selection® Crunchy Sushi California Rolls, Kroger® Orange Sauce, Simple Truth Organic® Instant Mushroom Matcha Tea, Private Selection® Makoto Asian Style Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad Kit

Customers can shop all their favorite trends affordably at Kroger where customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger’s Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.