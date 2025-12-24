Introducing Chef+: Chef’s Most Advanced Meal Assembly Robot Yet

Food manufacturers face critical operational constraints: limited production floor space restricts equipment placement, frequent ingredient refills disrupt production throughput, and stringent food safety standards demand easy-to-clean equipment. Chef+ is explicitly engineered to address these challenges through advancements in six key areas:

Doubled ingredient capacity: Ingredient pans are twice the volume of previous models, significantly extending the time between refills. This allows refill runners to load ingredients less frequently, reducing labor touchpoints and increasing productivity. The increased capacity is particularly beneficial for low-density and voluminous ingredients, such as leafy greens, and for large portion deposits, such as pasta. Reduced footprint: Despite doubled capacity, Chef+ maintains the same footprint as a worker. This thinner design allows facilities to deploy robots in tight spaces and place two production lines back-to-back, optimizing valuable floor space. Enhanced reliability: Drawing on extensive runtime at customer facilities, Chef+ features integrated electrical enclosures that conceal all wiring in sealed tubes, increasing mean time between failures (MTBF). The robot features IP cameras, which are more reliable than USB-C cameras for cold production environments. Chef+ also includes an integrated water separator that captures excess moisture in pneumatic tubes, ensuring air remains completely dry. Finally, it leverages an array of dome antennas for improved Wi-Fi connectivity. Advanced food safety: The Chef+ frame replaces the two front closed tubes with an open-angle iron frame. This makes surfaces easier to clean and eliminates hidden crevices where residue can accumulate, helping manufacturers meet strict food safety and sanitation standards. Improved usability: Chef+ features several functions that enhance usability and reduce setup and changeover time. Ingredient pans slide easily into the robot, thanks to an integrated locking mechanism. P-CAP technology makes the touchscreen easier to use with gloves in cold production environments. A daisy-chain power configuration allows manufacturers to connect multiple robots to a single ceiling power source. Finally, Chef+ includes self-leveling feet and an integrated handle, making it easier to move around on the production floor. Enhanced performance: Chef+ delivers higher CPU and GPU processing power and adapts to variable ingredient types in real time. It also includes a three-camera vision system to accurately track conveyor speed and trays for precise ingredient placement.

Chef+ has undergone rigorous testing in the company’s cold-room lab environment and is already running in production at several customer sites. The robot is now widely available to food manufacturers across the US, Canada, and the UK.

About Chef Robotics

Chef is the first company to have commercialized a scalable AI-driven food robotics solution. With over 80 million servings made in production, Chef leverages ChefOS, an AI platform for food manipulation, to offer a Robotics-as-a-Service solution that helps industry-leading food companies increase production volume and meet demand. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Chef aims to empower humans to do what humans do best by accelerating the advent of intelligent machines. Visit https://chefrobotics.ai to learn more.