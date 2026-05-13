Instacart is Expanding Fulfillment Pro with New Picking and Delivery Solutions

New management and picking capabilities rolling out help retailers run faster, smarter fulfillment operations

As grocery retailers scale their ecommerce and fulfillment operations, many are still managing picking, delivery, and labor across disconnected systems, creating unnecessary complexity for store teams and inconsistent customer experiences.

That’s why we’re expanding Fulfillment Pro, Instacart’s end-to-end order fulfillment platform, with two major updates: new delivery management software for retailer-owned fleets and enhanced enterprise-grade picking capabilities for store teams.

Built on fulfillment infrastructure already trusted by more than 50,000 retail associates to deliver over 45 million orders in 2025, these updates represent Instacart’s continued investment in giving retailers the enterprise-grade tools they need to grow their owned-and-operated businesses online and in-store.

“Retailers have made real investments in their ecommerce programs, and they need fulfillment tools that can scale with them,” said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “Fulfillment Pro brings picking, labor, and last-mile delivery into one system – giving retailers more control over their operations while helping them run more efficiently and deliver better experiences for their customers.”

To read more, please visit Instacart.

