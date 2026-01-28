HelloFresh and Betches Media Launch The Galentine’s Dinner Edit

The partnership with Betches puts HelloFresh at the center of Millennial and Gen Z women’s feeds.

NEW YORK — HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, and Betches Media, the authority on women’s content and culture, announced the launch of The Galentine’s Dinner Edit. With Galentine’s Day falling on Friday the 13th this year, the partnership proves that with delicious home cooked recipes and carefully curated dinner party essentials, staying in is officially the new going out. The perfect alternative to the chaos of Friday night crowds, features a limited-edition recipe collection and specialty kit packed with Insta-worthy decor, games, and the ultimate hosting ‘fit.

Sip, Sparkle, and Slay with The Galentine’s Dinner Edit

With 93% of Americans planning to cook as much or more in 2026*, HelloFresh and Betches Media are elevating the social dinner experience and proving that when the food is this good and the vibe is this curated, staying in is the ultimate dinner upgrade. Designed to complement HelloFresh’s themed-recipe collection, The Galentine’s Dinner Edit turns your kitchen into the ultimate hangout spot, giving you and your girls everything you need to host the perfect celebration including:

For the Fun: Pasta Tarot and custom nostalgic fortune tellers.

Pasta Tarot and custom nostalgic fortune tellers. For the Vibe: A rose gold sparkly table runner, white straight taper candles, and pink glass candle holders.

A rose gold sparkly table runner, white straight taper candles, and pink glass candle holders. For the ‘Fit: A co-branded apron that reads “Left No Crumbs.”

A co-branded apron that reads “Left No Crumbs.” For the Toast: Edible pink cocktail shimmer glitter to elevate your beverages.

The Galentine’s Dinner Edit kits are available now at hellofreshgalentinesday.com for $24.99 with free shipping on a first-come, first-served basis. No HelloFresh subscription is required to purchase the kit.

From Fondue Bars to Taco Nights: Choose Your Galentine’s Day Vibe With HelloFresh

HelloFresh subscribers can elevate their Galentine’s Day celebrations with themed recipes and curated add-ons from the HelloFresh Menu and Market. Available throughout the first two weeks of February, each recipe comes with pre-portioned ingredients and a step-by-step recipe card.

HelloFresh customers can choose from several festive Galentine’s Day themed-recipes the week of January 31 – February 6 including Seared Salmon with Couscous, Cumin-Spiced Veggie Jumble & Lemon Yogurt Sauce, Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Flatbread with Creamy Balsamic Dressed Arugula, and Chicken Sausage Rigatoni with Bell Peppers in Blush Sauce. Subscribers can round out their party with appetizer and dessert add-ons from the Market including Caesar Salad, Chocolate Lava Cakes, Macarons, Brie & Raspberry Pastry Bites, and Garlic Tear & Share.

Additional Galentine’s Day themed-recipes will be available to HelloFresh customers the week of February 7 – February 13 including Seared Salmon with Couscous, Cumin-Spiced Veggie Jumble & Lemon Yogurt Sauce, Crispy Parmesan Chicken & Bacon Linguine with a Light Tomato Cream Sauce, and Sausage, Kale, and Onion Flatbread with Two Cheeses & Chili Flakes. Market add-ons include Chocolate Lava Cakes, Golden Caramel Cookie Skillet, Brie & Raspberry Pastry Bites, Focaccia, Caesar Salad, and Garlic Bread.

“At HelloFresh, we believe the joy of cooking isn’t just in the final plate, but in the fun of creating culinary memories at home with loved ones,” said Jorge Samayoa, CMO, Meal Kits, HelloFresh US. “This collaboration combines HelloFresh’s culinary expertise with Betches’ ‘it-girl’ approach to entertaining to show that great food and great company are always worth staying in for. By turningmeal prep into a social event, we’re ensuring the kitchen remains a vibrant space for creativity, play, and genuine connection.”

“Betches has spent 15 years building a community where young women feel seen, heard, and understood throughout every season of life,” said Randi Windt, SVP Revenue Partnerships at Betches Media. “Our Galentine’s Day collaboration with HelloFresh isn’t just a campaign, it’s a celebration of girlhood and the shared experiences with friends that turn into core memories.”

For more information on the HelloFresh and Betches Media Galentine’s Dinner Edit, visithttps://hellofreshgalentinesday.com and for more seasonal recipes or to start your subscription, visit www.HelloFresh.com.

*HelloFresh 2025-2026 State of Home Cooking Report

