FoodMix Marketing Communications Announces Ownership Transition and Next Chapter of Leadership 

Sara Hagen and Nadine Baarstad Assume Ownership

CHICAGO – FoodMix Marketing Communications, a leading B2B and B2C full-service food and beverage marketing agency announced a new chapter in its evolution as ownership transitions to two longtime senior leaders who have helped shape the agency’s growth and clients’ advancement.

New managing partners Sara Hagen and Nadine Baarstad step into the roles with extensive industry experience and proven track records of growth, adaptability and client success. Trusted advisors to clients and teams alike, they are well positioned to build on the agency’s reputation for delivering integrated research, strategy, communications and creative solutions that grow Brand Love.

Founded 25 years ago by Dan O’Connell, FoodMix grew under the longtime leadership of O’Connell and Steve Megel, establishing a legacy of strategic brand storytelling and client partnership that continues to drive the agency today.

“FoodMix has always been a company built by great people,” said Hagen. “We are deeply grateful to Steve and Dan for their leadership, mentorship and the incredible business they created. As owners, we see tremendous opportunity ahead, with an award-winning group of strategists, creatives, account leaders and problem-solvers who care deeply about our clients and one another. Our aspiration is simple: continue building a bigger, stronger and more impactful agency serving our clients and employees.”

For clients, this female-owned transition represents continuity in the relationships, service and strategic partnership they trust, while also signaling continued momentum. With a forward-focused approach, the agency will continue investing ininnovative solutions, talent and culture to strengthen its capabilities and deliver meaningful business impact.

“We see so much opportunity ahead for FoodMix,” said Baarstad. “Our energy and dedication to storytelling and uncovering break-through moments to create Brand Love for brands remainunwavering. We look forward to the future, continuing to serve our current valued clients, welcoming new clients and building on the strong foundation that has defined FoodMix.”

For more information on FoodMix Marketing Communications, visit foodmix.net.

About FoodMix Marketing Communications

FoodMix Marketing Communications is a full-service brand marketing agency, supporting clients in the areas of market research, brand strategy, creative development, communications and innovation. FoodMix has been developing and executing integrated B2B, B2C and, increasingly, B2B2C brand campaigns for some of the biggest and best names in food for more than 25 years. For more information, visit www.foodmix.net.

