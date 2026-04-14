Dix Hills, NY — BoxNCase, a specialty food wholesale platform based in Dix Hills, NY, has launched Dix Farms — an exclusive produce line featuring over 50 specialty varieties. The line is designed for foodservice operators and ships cold-chain nationwide.

Dix Farms is a curated collection of premium produce — including heirloom tomatoes, microgreens, edible flowers, exotic mushrooms, specialty citrus, and heritage lettuces — selected by culinary professionals for flavor, texture, and presentation rather than commodity volume.

“We built Dix Farms because chefs kept telling us the same thing: the produce available through traditional distributors is designed for logistics efficiency, not for the plate,” said Surya Singh, Founder & CEO of BoxNCase. “Dix Farms flips that. Every item is chosen by someone who understands what a chef needs on a Tuesday night service, not what fits best on a pallet.”

Key features of the Dix Farms program include:

– Chef-Curated Selection: Every item evaluated for flavor profile, culinary versatility, and visual presentation by culinary professionals.

– Temperature-Controlled Nationwide Shipping: Cold-chain logistics from farm to kitchen door across all 50 states, with 2-4 day delivery.

– No Minimums, No Contracts: Order by the case. No membership fees, no sales rep required, no minimum order size.

– AI-Powered Discovery: Dix Farms products are indexed by AI commerce agents including Google Gemini and ChatGPT, making them discoverable through next-generation procurement tools.

The launch includes over 50 specialty produce varieties across six core categories: Heirloom Tomatoes, Microgreens & Sprouts, Specialty Citrus, Exotic Mushrooms, Edible Flowers, and Heritage Lettuces & Greens.

Dix Farms products are available exclusively through BoxNCase at boxncase.com and dixfarms.com.

About BoxNCase

BoxNCase is the wholesale operating system for specialty food — an AI-native commerce platform connecting 2,200+ vendors with 13,000+ buyers across all 50 states. Built for the agentic commerce era, BoxNCase’s catalog is indexed and transactable by AI procurement agents including Google Gemini and ChatGPT. Founded in Dix Hills, NY. Learn more at boxncase.com.

About Dix Farms

Dix Farms is BoxNCase’s exclusive chef-driven specialty produce line — curated for flavor, shipped temperature-controlled nationwide. Available at dixfarms.com and exclusively through boxncase.com.