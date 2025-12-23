Your Secret Weapon for Holiday Party Season: Potatoes

Holiday party invites piling up? Running out of ideas for what to bring? Here’s your solution: spuds. The team at Potatoes USA has you covered with show-stopping recipes for any occasion that are easier to make than you’d think:

Plus, potatoes have more potassium than a banana (620 mg vs 450 mg) and deliver 30% of your daily vitamin C, so you can fuel up while you party down. No matter what or where you’re celebrating, there’s a spud for that!

Ofﬁce Holiday Party Calling? Bring the Showstopper

Ofﬁce parties call for something impressive but easy to serve, and a Santa Mashed Potato Board delivers on both fronts. Picture this: creamy mashed potatoes piped in beautiful swirls onto a serving board, then topped with crispy bacon bits, chicken, steak, shredded cheese, green beans, red peppers, and your favorite dips.

Just like the best holiday displays, it looks like a million bucks but won’t cost you hours in the kitchen – or a fortune at the grocery store.

“The beauty of a mashed potato board is that it looks like you spent hours on it, but it’s really just great piping and smart toppings. It’s the ultimate party hack,” said Chef RJ Harvey, director of culinary at Potatoes USA.

Pro tip: Make the mashed potatoes the night before, then pipe and decorate right before the party.

Hosting a Cookie Swap? Surprise Your Friends with a Secret Ingredient

Want to win the cookie swap? Potatoes are your surprise secret weapon. They add incredible moisture and create a tender, melt-in-your-mouth crumb that keeps cookies soft and chewy for days. Your friends will beg for the recipe – and won’t believe the answer.

Here are four to try:

Pro tip: Tell everyone it’s your “grandmother’s secret ingredient” and watch their faces when you reveal its potatoes.

Headed to an Ugly Sweater Party? Bring the Dish Everyone Will Fight Over

Ugly sweater parties are all about fun, photos, and mingling. Show up with a shareable appetizer that doubles as a conversation starter, like Abominable Snow Tots or a Roasted Potato Reindeer Board .

Just like the best ugly sweaters, these appetizers are over-the-top and absolutely Instagram-worthy. Warning: guests will hover around them all night.

Excited for a Holiday Movie Marathon? Deliver Delicious, Whimsical Fun

Movie marathons call for snacks that last throughout the day and are as fun as the ﬁlms themselves. Turn your viewing party into a culinary experience with these themed potato creations:

Potato Chip Crusted French Toast : A sweet, salty, and wonderfully whimsical breakfast treat that Buddy the Elf would approve.

: A sweet, salty, and wonderfully whimsical breakfast treat that Buddy the Elf would approve. Who Hash : Crispy potatoes, ham, and all the ﬁxings for a Grinch-worthy feast any time of the day.

: Crispy potatoes, ham, and all the ﬁxings for a Grinch-worthy feast any time of the day. Eggnog Potato Donut Holes : A holiday indulgence for Cousin Eddie – or any member of your crew!

The best part? All of these can be prepped during the opening credits and be ready before the plot twist.

When in Doubt, Bring Potatoes

No matter which party you’re headed to, potatoes deliver on three things that matter most:

Budget-friendly: Feed a crowd without breaking the bank

Impressively easy: Look like a culinary genius with minimal effort

Always a crowd-pleaser: Everyone loves potatoes (yes, everyone)

Found your new favorite holiday recipe? Share your potato party creations with @PotatoGoodness on Facebook or Instagram and spread the spud love this season! For more holiday recipe inspiration, visit PotatoGoodness.com.

About Potatoes USA

As representatives of U.S. potato growers and importers, Potatoes USA’s mission is to strengthen the demand for potatoes through marketing and research. By launching impactful marketing campaigns, coordinating regional, national, and international market and production research, and establishing new trade markets, Potatoes USA promotes the beneﬁts of potatoes to audiences across the globe, including consumers, foodservice operators, retailers, and health professionals. For more information on America’s Favorite Vegetable, please visit PotatoGoodness.com.