Wish Farms Returns to Organic Produce Summit with Flavor-First Focus and Year-Round Organic Supply

Plant City, FL – Wish Farms, a leading year-round grower and marketer of organic strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, is proud to return to the Organic Produce Summit this July, showcasing its commitment to flavor, grower partnerships, and category growth.

As consumer demand for organic produce continues to evolve, Wish Farms remains focused on what it believes drives long-term berry consumption: exceptional flavor. Guided by its mission to provide the best tasting berries, the company partners with growers who share its dedication to cultivating premium berry varieties that consistently deliver an outstanding eating experience.

“We believe flavor is the foundation of berry category growth,” said Jason Deis, Director of Business Development for Wish Farms. “Consumers may purchase berries for a variety of reasons, but when they have a great eating experience, they come back and buy them again. That’s why we continue to invest in the best varieties, strong grower relationships, and programs that support our retail partners.”

Wish Farms sources organic berries from premier growing regions across the Americas, leveraging a diverse network of grower partners in the United States, Mexico, and South America to provide retailers with a reliable year-round supply of high-quality organic berries. This diversified sourcing strategy allows the company to maintain consistent availability while adapting to seasonal transitions and changing market conditions.

The company continues to invest in strategic growth initiatives, including expanded organic acreage, proprietary breeding programs, innovative packaging solutions, and consumer marketing campaigns designed to increase berry consumption. Through collaborative partnerships with retailers, Wish Farms develops customized programs that help drive shopper engagement and support category performance.

In addition to its supply and growing capabilities, Wish Farms has expanded its digital marketing efforts to help connect consumers with the berry category. Through geo-targeted advertising, social media engagement, shopper promotions, and retailer-specific marketing initiatives, the company continues to create opportunities that increase brand awareness and encourage repeat purchases.

“Our goal is to be more than a supplier,” Deis added. “We strive to be a strategic partner that helps retailers grow berry sales while delivering the quality, consistency, and flavor that today’s consumers expect.”

Attendees of the Organic Produce Summit are invited to visit Wish Farms at Booth #706 to learn more about the company’s organic berry programs, grower partnerships, innovative breeding initiatives, and commitment to growing the organic berry category.