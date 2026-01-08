USApple Statement on New Dietary Guidelines for Americans

McLean, VA – USApple is pleased to see a simple core message in the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines that emphasizes eating fruits and vegetables, in all forms, throughout the day.

The Guidelines recommend that Americans eat two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables each day, yet only about one in ten of us is meeting that goal.

Apples make it easier — they’re a great source of antioxidants and fiber, and their low glycemic load helps prevent blood sugar spikes. Plus, they’re portable for busy lifestyles.

The Dietary Guidelines may evolve, but they continue to reaffirm a simple truth: Americans need to eat more fruits and vegetables. We look forward to seeing that message shared widely.

Jim Bair

President & CEO

U.S. Apple Association