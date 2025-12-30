Trudi’s Bananas Drive Category Growth and Strengthen Fyffes’ Value Proposition in Europe

Fyffes is proud to announce that its new consumer brand, Trudi’s®, is delivering sustained category growth and strengthening the company’s retail partnerships across the UK and Norway.

Launched in late 2023, Trudi’s® embodies Fyffes’ vision of Shaping Wellbeing for the World and the brand promise “Good fruit, doing good™.” The range has resonated strongly with modern consumers seeking ethically sourced, high-quality fruit that supports the communities where it is grown.

Since launching at Coop Norway Trudi’s® has achieved +8% value growth and +14% volume growth, outperforming total banana category averages. Through James Hall & Co. Ltd, SPAR UK’s primary retailer, wholesaler, and distributor for the North of England, Trudi’s has delivered strong value sales this year versus last year. Overall performance is positive. The value uplift in both countries is a positive indicator of the contribution to do good.

Speaking about the banana brand, Adriano Di Dia, Fyffes Chief Marketing Officer said “Trudi’s® is founded on consumers’ desire to not only eat fresh, healthy and nutritious produce but to ensure that the fruit we eat is also doing good in the communities and with the people who cultivate our fresh produce. The brand and category growth results show that consumers are responding to quality, transparency, and a story that connects what’s in the basket to the communities behind it.”

Behind Trudi’s® success is a comprehensive go-to-market strategy with the new “Little Voices” video campaign including above-the-line advertising in high traffic locations such as train stations, digital storytelling as well as in-store activations at Obs, Coop Mega, Coop Prix and Extra. One of the core brand pillars is the community engagement to reinforce the brand’s dual promise of taste and impact.

Through a long-term partnership with CARE International UK, Trudi’s® funds programmes in Costa Rican banana-growing communities that empower women, giving rural women a stronger voice, economic participation, and leadership opportunities in their communities thus becoming agents of social transformation. The partnership also supports families with nutrition and food security with initiatives such as family kitchen gardens. The partnership will initially benefit around 200 rural families in banana-growing areas.

Helge Sparsoe, CEO of Fyffes, added: “We brought Trudi’s® to market to fundamentally disrupt the category. The strong early results confirm that our shared-value approach, delivering profit with community impact, is resonating with both retailers and consumers.”

About Trudi’s®

Trudi’s® is Fyffes’ European banana brand built on the principle “Good fruit, doing good™.” Every purchase supports projects that improve nutrition, education, and livelihoods in banana-growing communities.

About Fyffes

Fyffes is one of the world’s oldest fruit brands and a leading producer and distributor of bananas, pineapples and exotic fruits. With more than 130 years of expertise, Fyffes is committed to shaping wellbeing for the world through sustainable practices, innovation, and responsible partnerships.