Titan Farms Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Showcasing Commitment to 4 Core Sustainability Pillars

Ridge Spring, S.C. — Titan Farms, the largest peach grower on the East Coast, is proud to announce the release of its inaugural 2024 Sustainability Report. The report focuses on key achievements and continued commitments across climate impact reduction, land stewardship, workforce support, and continuous improvement throughout the organization.

Built around Titan Farms’ four core sustainability pillars: Climate (GHG Reduction), Land Stewardship, People & Community, and Continuous Improvement, the report details Titan Farms’ comprehensive approach to responsible farming, precision agriculture, energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, and employee and community investment. Additionally, it establishes a clear baseline for future measurement, offering year-over-year emissions data and expanded Scope 3 insights that will guide long-term climate strategy.

Titan Farms further advanced its measurement systems by partnering with CarbonCents, enabling more robust emissions tracking and greater transparency in its sustainability reporting.

“Sustainability isn’t an initiative at Titan Farms, it’s who we are,” said Ross Williams, President of Titan Farms. “This report demonstrates our continued commitment to doing things the right way: protecting our land, improving our operations, and caring for the people who make our work possible.”

2024 Highlights Include:

587,300 pounds of corrugated cardboard recycled

A 6.77% reduction in waste-related emissions

A 16.76% reduction in packhouse fuel consumption through operational optimization

5,096 metric tons of CO₂e absorbed by Titan Farms’ forests and orchards

37,800 pounds of peaches donated to local food banks through community partnerships

Continued progress toward long-term goals, including 100% diversion of all operational recyclable materials by 2032

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made, and we’re even more excited about what comes next in years to come,” said Chalmers Carr, CEO and Founder of Titan Farms. “Our responsibility as stewards of this land, and leaders in our industry, drives us to improve year after year. In 2024, we continued to strengthen our recycling programs, refine our use of precision agriculture, and manage the forests and orchards that naturally sequester thousands of tons of carbon annually. These efforts reflect our deep commitment to caring for our land, supporting our people, and producing exceptional fruit and vegetables with integrity. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to building on this foundation and advancing practices that benefit our farm, our community, and the families we feed.”

The full 2024 Titan Farms Sustainability Report can be found at titanfarms.com/innovation/sustainability.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms has grown into one of the nation’s leading growers, packers and shippers of fresh peaches and vegetables. Committed to delivering exceptional quality, the company maintains rigorous standards to ensure its produce consistently reflects freshness and excellence. Today, Titan Farms stands as the largest peach grower on the East Coast, with more than 6,200 acres of peaches, along with 250 acres of bell peppers and 350 acres of broccoli. The family-run operation’s continued growth is strengthened by a seasoned workforce, with many long-tenured employees serving as a cornerstone of Titan Farms’ success.