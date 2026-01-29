Sakata Seed America Announces Promotion of Justin Davis to Chief Operating Officer, Vegetables 

Woodland, California — Sakata Seed America announced the promotion of Justin Davis to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vegetables, effective 1 February 2026.

Davis, a 20-year veteran of Sakata, currently serves as Executive Director of Commercial Operations, where he leads Sales, Marketing, and Supply Chain for the vegetable business. In his new role, Justin will assume responsibility for the end-to-end operations of Sakata Seed America’s vegetable business, integrating Research & Development (R&D), Supply Chain, and Vegetable Seed Sales and Marketing to support innovation and long-term value creation. He will report directly to Dave Armstrong, President & CEO.

“Throughout his career with Sakata, Justin has demonstrated strong leadership capability and a deep commitment to Sakata’s values and culture,” said Dave Armstrong. “Justin’s long experience with Sakata, combined with his leadership of our commercial operations, gives him a deep understanding of our business and our culture.”

Headquartered in Woodland, California, Sakata Seed America is a major research, seed production, and marketing-distribution subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, based in Yokohama, Japan. Sakata Seed America serves as the headquarters for Sakata’s North and Central American operations. Sakata’s objective is to meet industry expectations for quality seed, innovative genetics, and excellent greenhouse and field performance quickly and efficiently.