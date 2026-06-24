Peak Northwest Cherry Season Arrives

The Northwest cherry season has entered its peak shipping window, with volumes now at their highest levels of the year and more fruit expected to move through the supply chain over the next several weeks.



The industry has already shipped 5.5 million boxes, and daily shipments are exceeding 400,000 boxes as harvest activity reaches full stride across the growing regions, a part of the Yakima, Washington-based Washington State Fruit Commission.



Crop quality remains excellent, with strong sizing, color, and flavor being reported throughout the Northwest.



As supplies increase, retail pricing has begun to ease into a promotable range, which is helping drive consumer demand and improve movement at the store level. This shift comes at an important time as retailers prepare for Fourth of July promotions and shoppers look for fresh summer fruit options.



At the same time, Northwest cherries are being celebrated around the world through a wide range of retail, foodservice, and consumer promotions. Domestic and international marketing and advertising programs are now in full swing, helping drive awareness and demand during the season’s highest-volume weeks.



Across the Northwest, cherries are also showing up in creative collaborations with restaurants, ice cream shops, breweries, and other local businesses, showcasing the versatility of the fruit and creating excitement well beyond the produce department. The next few weeks represent the greatest opportunity of the season to build volume and drive category sales.



With peak harvest now underway, strong promotional support in the market, and ample supplies available, the industry is encouraging retailers to maintain aggressive merchandising, advertising, and feature activity to keep cherries top of mind for consumers throughout the holiday period and the remainder of the season



As a reminder, National Rainier Cherry Day is June 28, providing an excellent opportunity to feature Rainiers in ads, social media, digital campaigns, and in-store displays.