Taylor Fresh Foods Invests in Pacific Valley Bank

Family-owned global leader acquires 16.3% ownership stake



SALINAS, Calif. — Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) announced that Taylor Fresh Foods, parent company of the Taylor Farms operating companies, has acquired a 16.3% ownership stake in the bank. The investment represents a significant minority position by a locally based, family-owned company with long-standing operations in the Salinas Valley.

“For more than two decades, Pacific Valley Bank has operated as a locally owned community bank focused on relationship-based banking and disciplined growth,” said Anker Fanoe, CEO of Pacific Valley Bank. “This investment supports our long-term strategy, reinforces our local ownership structure, and strengthens our capital base while preserving independent governance and local decision-making.”

Taylor Farms is a family-owned agricultural company headquartered in Salinas, California, with production facilities across North America and Europe. The company’s investment aligns with Pacific Valley Bank’s focus on serving small and medium-sized businesses, agricultural enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and individuals throughout Monterey County and the Central Coast.

“Pacific Valley Bank has demonstrated a consistent commitment to its markets and customers,” said Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms. “With deep family roots in the Salinas Valley, we believe it is important for Monterey County to have a locally owned and headquartered bank that supports the small and medium-sized businesses that drive the local economy. We are pleased to participate as a shareholder and support the bank’s continued focus on serving the region.”

“Pacific Valley Bank has demonstrated a disciplined approach to growth while remaining focused on its core markets,” said Jeff Cook, Chief Financial Officer of Taylor Farms. “The bank’s track record and strategic plans for measured expansion align well with Taylor Farms’ long-term investment strategies.”

In connection with the investment, Pacific Valley Bank also announced that Jeff Cook will join the bank’s Board of Directors. Cook brings extensive financial leadership experience and a strong understanding of the regional agricultural economy, further strengthening the Board’s local and industry expertise.

Founded in 2004, Pacific Valley Bank has grown organically since opening its first branch in Salinas and today operates full-service branches in Monterey, King City, and Santa Cruz. The bank remains independently owned and is the only locally owned bank headquartered in Monterey County.

Approximately 93% of Pacific Valley Bank’s outstanding shares are owned by local individuals, with approximately 40% held by active directors, officers, and other decision-makers. This ownership profile supports continuity in governance, alignment of interests, and a long-term orientation toward prudent growth.

For more information about Pacific Valley Bank, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.