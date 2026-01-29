North Bay’s Fresh New Look: Celebrating Our Farmers and Strengthening Our Global Cooperative Ties

Traverse City, MI – North Bay Produce, a leader in premium produce, is proud to announce a comprehensive rebrand that underscores the heart and soul of their company: the farmers. The rebrand, featuring a new logo created in partnership with Veritiv’s internal specialized branding and design agency, Vine, bridges the gap between North Bay’s vision and a viable, farmer-focused package design.

In a transformative move and to help better tell their story, North Bay has integrated an innovative augmented reality (AR) experience into the new packaging. The brand reveal will be launched at the prestigious Fruit Logistica Trade Show in Berlin which begins February 4th, 2026.

Farmers: The Backbone of North Bay

At the core of the rebrand is the farmer, a symbol that represents North Bay’s commitment to connection, cooperation, and global reach. The farmers are not just the foundation of North Bay’s business—they are the business. As a global cooperative, owned by the very farmers who cultivate their renowned produce, they aim to create meaningful connections between consumers and the people who feed their families and the world.

“Our farmers’ dedication and work ethic are the driving forces behind North Bay’s sustained success since 1984,” said Brian Klumpp, Director of Marketing at North Bay Produce. “By focusing on varietal development and expanding our global farmer-owner portfolio, we continue to elevate our performance and share the compelling stories of our farmer-owners.”

Augmented Reality Experience

North Bay’s new branding takes storytelling to the next level with AR labels. These dynamic labels bring the North Bay farmer to life, guiding viewers through a 3D farm diorama and sharing the stories behind the farms. This innovative approach highlights North Bay’s global cooperative network, emphasizing how collaboration maximizes technology and resources for consumer benefit. Nick Osmulski, North Bay’s President states, “This AR technology gives us an avenue to tell a story and connect the consumer to where their fruits and vegetables are being grown, how they’re being grown, and new and exciting varieties being grown. This is something that retailers have been asking for, and we’re excited to bring this new storytelling opportunity to our customers’ produce departments for the consumers.”

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

North Bay’s commitment to quality is evident in its dedicated varietal development, ensuring the produce not only looks and tastes exceptional but also lasts longer. Their sustainable farming practices, rooted in generations of experience, reflect their dedication to caring for the earth and delivering healthy, flavorful produce for future generations.

A Timeless Farmer Icon

The farmer in North Bay’s new logo is a timeless, universal figure, representing North Bay’s diverse men and women farmers from every era and corner of the globe. This icon stands for the values the company holds dear: being relatable, local, timeless, trustworthy, sustainable, and committed to farm-to-table excellence.

Collaboration

Regarding the partnership between North Bay and Vertiv and their design group, Klumpp had this to say: “We are tremendously proud of this work. A great deal of planning and thought went into all elements of this project, and we thank the Veritiv team and their design group, Vine. They have been outstanding partners to us, and as this rebrand unfolds, all will see why we are so pleased.”

The Essence of North Bay

”The essence of North Bay is its people.” Nick says. “Between the great group of farmers that make up North Bay and the team of employees around the world, it’s truly an amazing group of people working together every day that drives the success of the company. “North Bay is thriving, and this moment gives us the opportunity to emphasize what’s behind that success—our people,” Klumpp added. “While we’ve long been a quiet and humble company, we now embrace the chance to modestly yet clearly share why our story is worth knowing.” For more information on North Bay Produce and their exciting new rebrand, visit them at Hall A Stand A09 at the Fruit Logistica Trade Show in Berlin or explore our website, northbayproduce.com, for updates.

About North Bay Produce

Founded in 1984, North Bay Produce is a cooperative of 30 grower-owners around the world producing fresh fruits and vegetables year-round – from apples and asparagus, to berries and snow peas. Headquartered in Traverse City, the northwest corner of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, North Bay Produce is a market leader, and their products are distributed and enjoyed worldwide. Please visit www.northbayproduce.com.