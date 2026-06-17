Next Generation Leadership Academy Launches 2026 Learning Year with Retreat at Clemson University

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) launched its 2026 Next Generation Leadership Academy (NGLA) with an immersive retreat at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, June 8–12. This retreat marked the official kickoff of the learning year, uniting a talented and diverse cohort of rising leaders from across the fresh produce industry.

The week-long experience was a balanced blend of industry education, deep leadership development and relationship building. Participants spent time at Clemson’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences, where they received an overview of the college’s research mission and engaged directly with faculty conducting cutting-edge work in plant and environmental sciences. A visit to the Musser Fruit Research Farm, offered interactive research stops and hands-on learning alongside Clemson’s world-class horticulture and plant pathology teams.

“We believe in investing in the future of this industry by equipping tomorrow’s leaders with the tools and relationships they need to thrive,” said SEPC President and CEO David Sherrod. “This retreat sets the tone for a year of deep learning, cross-sector collaboration, and transformational growth. Clemson’s commitment to agricultural innovation made it the perfect setting to launch this next chapter of NGLA.”

The retreat’s leadership sessions guided participants through self-awareness exercises, peer feedback processes, and collaborative discussions that will anchor their collective work throughout the year.

Now in its fourth year, the NGLA has become a signature SEPC initiative, intentionally designed to cultivate the next wave of leaders who will guide the produce industry with character, courage, and connection. With sessions planned throughout the year focusing on personal leadership development, industry innovation, and strategic thinking, the program builds toward graduation at SEPC’s Southern Exposure conference in Spring 2027.

“This is more than a leadership course, it is a launchpad for a new generation,” said NGLA co-chair Raina Nelson. “The individuals in this cohort are not only talented and driven; they are committed to shaping a stronger, more connected, and more resilient produce industry. Watching them come together at Clemson and invest in one another is exactly what this program is about.”

“The energy and openness this class brought to Clemson was remarkable,” said NGLA co-chair Kim Flores. “Great things happen when you put talented people in an environment designed for real, vulnerable learning. This retreat is just the beginning of what this cohort will accomplish together.”

For more information about SEPC’s Next Generation Leadership Academy, visit seproducecouncil.com.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 6,500 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.